DAVENPORT — A federal judge has sentenced a Clinton man to serve nearly 15 years in federal prison after guilty pleas to drug charges related to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution ring.
Court documents say Jovan Fedrick, 38, of Clinton, was part of a large-scale methamphetamine drug trafficking organization in California, Iowa and Illinois. He and a co-defendant traveled to California to have large quantities of ice methamphetamine transported to Chicago. Law enforcement seized more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine and conducted a half-pound purchase of methamphetamine from Fedrick at his home in Clinton, documents say.
Fedrick entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Feb. 28. He was sentenced to 14 years and 10 months.
Co-defendants Brent White, 52, of Chicago, and Michaelene Damian Rojas, 50, of Hemet, California, were each sentenced in December to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison. Federal authorities say Rojas served as the source of supply for the methamphetamine. Rojas was sentenced in January while White was sentenced in December.
