CLINTON — Clinton police charged a 25-year-old man with six counts of burglary following a series of break-ins on Manufacturing Drive.
Clinton police arrested Paul G. Horn, 25, of Clinton, Wednesday, charging him with six counts of third-degree burglary and with motor vehicle theft, said Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion in a press release Thursday.
Clinton police investigated multiple burglaries at Evergreen and Laundry Max in the 2300 block of Manufacturing Drive Oct. 23, according to the press release. Horn broke a window and entered Evergreen, stole electronic items and rifled through the office areas, the press release said.
Horn also burglarized four vehicles that were parked in the area, police said, and stole a City of Clinton garbage truck that was parked at Eastern Iowa Tire.
Horn is in custody in the Clinton County Jail, the press release said. Police continue to investigate the burglaries.
Anyone with information about the incidents should call Clinton Police Capt. John Davis at 563-243-1457, Gyrion said.
