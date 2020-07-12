clinton police car, white

July 2

• Megan M. Murphy, 44, was arrested at the Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. 

July 3 

• Dackeren N. Moore, 30, was arrested in the 3600 block of North Third Street for operating while under the influence, first offense. 

July 4 

• Taurean L. Mundell, 19, was arrested at Eighth Avenue South and South Bluff Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.

• Laura A. Newsom, 22, was arrested at 1716 Roosevelt St. for operating while under the influence, first offense. 

• Jacob D. Sheley, 21, was arrested at Ninth Avenue South and South 12th Street for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and driving while barred. 

July 6

• A 17-year-old was arrested in the 800 block of South Fifth Street for interference with official acts. 

July 7

• James K. McClanahan, 41, was arrested at the Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior. 

• Stefon B. Saunders, 22, was arrested at 238 Fourth Ave. North, Apt. 308, for trespass, no damage/injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault, no injury. 

July 8

• Ryan B. Horton, 39, was arrested at 439 Third Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. 

• Richard L. Mayer III, 27, was arrested at Ohana’s Neighborhood Bar, 92 Main Ave., for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. 

July 9

• Robert Young Jr., 39, was arrested in the 500 block alley between Ninth and 10th avenues south for operating while under the influence, second offense. 

Tags