July 2
• Megan M. Murphy, 44, was arrested at the Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
July 3
• Dackeren N. Moore, 30, was arrested in the 3600 block of North Third Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
July 4
• Taurean L. Mundell, 19, was arrested at Eighth Avenue South and South Bluff Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Laura A. Newsom, 22, was arrested at 1716 Roosevelt St. for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Jacob D. Sheley, 21, was arrested at Ninth Avenue South and South 12th Street for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and driving while barred.
July 6
• A 17-year-old was arrested in the 800 block of South Fifth Street for interference with official acts.
July 7
• James K. McClanahan, 41, was arrested at the Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Stefon B. Saunders, 22, was arrested at 238 Fourth Ave. North, Apt. 308, for trespass, no damage/injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault, no injury.
July 8
• Ryan B. Horton, 39, was arrested at 439 Third Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Richard L. Mayer III, 27, was arrested at Ohana’s Neighborhood Bar, 92 Main Ave., for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
July 9
• Robert Young Jr., 39, was arrested in the 500 block alley between Ninth and 10th avenues south for operating while under the influence, second offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.