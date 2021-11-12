Nov. 2
• Melvin C. Johnson, 51, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, on an in-county arrest warrant.
Nov. 3
• Marshall W. Barr, 30, was arrested at 1419 Seventh St. NW, on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Monica M. Cadogan, 22, was arrested at North Bluff Boulevard and North Sixth Street for intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jakob M. Rathje, 44, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, on an in-county arrest warrant.
Nov. 4
• Casey S. Barry, 27, was arrested at Fourth Avenue North and North Fifth Street on an out of county arrest warrant and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 35, was arrested at Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., for third-degree burglary.
Nov. 5
• A 14-year-old was arrested at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW, for threat of terrorism.
• Michael E. Davis Sr., 59, was arrested at 2317 N. Seventh St. on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Nelson T. Grismore II, 36, was arrested at 1826 1/2 N. Second St., for domestic abuse assault, first offense; and interference with official acts.
• Ronald L. Hamilton Jr., 32, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., on an in-county arrest warrant.
Nov. 6
• Jarrod C. Meurs, 40, was arrested at Eighth Avenue South and South Seventh Street for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Robert E. Miller, 50, was arrested at Ninth Avenue South and South Bluff Boulevard for operating while under the influence, first offense.
Nov. 7
• Nicholas J. Fox, 41, was arrested at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, for driving while barred.
• Derik L. Kohl, 31, was arrested at Ohana’s Neighborhood Bar, 92 Main Ave., for public intoxication, first offense.
Nov. 8
• Jeremy W. Anderson, 35, was arrested at 817 20th Ave. North for obstruct emergency 911 and domestic abuse assault, first offense, causing bodily injury.
• David A. Baldridge, 20, was arrested at 530 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 3, on a bench warrant.
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was arrested at 241 Seventh Ave. North, for public intoxication, first offense.
• Morgen M. Firrell, 24, was arrested at 530 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 3, on a bench warrant.
• Dallas J. Koch, 35, was arrested at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, on a bench warrant.
• Jamie S. Steele, 50, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on an out of county arrest warrant.
• Emrico J. Williams, 36, was arrested at 520 N. Third St. for disorderly conduct, fighting; public intoxication, first offense and interference with official acts, bodily injury result.
Nov. 9
• Mason M. Champion, 18, was arrested at 440 Fourth Ave. North on a bench warrant.
• Jacob Dick, 49, was arrested at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 204, on a bench warrant.
• Sherry D. Julian, 43, was arrested at 557 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 2, on a bench warrant.
• Edson S. Quintana Chavez, 29, was arrested at 117 36th Ave. North for domestic abuse assault.
Nov. 10
• Philip J. Bacunawa, 43, was arrested at North Sixth Street and North Bluff Boulevard on an in-county arrest warrant and for possession of a controlled substance, third offense.
• Lorri A. Fersch, 45, was arrested at the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, on an in county arrest warrant.
• Kamillia R. Fisher, 30, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Lashelle Harris, 47, was arrested at 562 Seventh Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Kelidean M. Kampe, 41, was arrested in the 300 block of South Third Street for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
• William J. Kassel, 41, was arrested at 515 Seventh Ave. South on an out-of-county arrest warrant.
