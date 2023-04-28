CLINTON – A Delmar man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for theft, eluding and driving while barred.
Jeremy Walker, 36, of Delmar, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of second-degree theft, eluding and driving while barred in connection with a vehicle theft and Aug. 23 police pursuit in Clinton. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on the theft and eluding charges and up to two years in prison on the driving while barred charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.
He was fined $1,025 on the first two charges and $855 on the third charge. The fines were suspended. He is to pay restitution of $600.
Walker was accused of felony eluding, driving while license barred and first-degree theft after the Aug. 23 two-vehicle rollover crash at Fifth Avenue South and Seventh Street in Clinton, according to court documents.
A criminal complaint states a Clinton police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a Bronze Buick Envision shortly before 9:30 a.m. that day in the 600 block of South Seventh Street. Court documents state Walker was driving the vehicle and fled north on South Seventh Street at a high rate of speed.
The officer states he activated his squad car’s emergency siren, and said he saw Walker run the stop sign at South Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue and then again at South Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue, where Walker collided with a Silver Chevrolet Equinox, resulting in a rollover accident.
Court documents state Walker had to be removed from the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with eluding. A check of his driving status showed his driving privileges are barred in the state of Iowa. The court document states the investigation revealed the vehicle driven by Walker was reported stolen on June 11.
The driver of the second vehicle had to be extracted from his vehicle and was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment.
Walker was transported to MercyOne for an examination and was then transported to the Clinton County Jail and charged.
He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree theft, eluding and driving while barred in February.
