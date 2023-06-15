CLINTON — A Clinton man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a December 2020 slaying.
Carlton Douglas Jr., 35, was found guilty Thursday after a four-day jury trial in Clinton County District Court. He was accused of shooting Cedrick D. Hood, 26, in the parking lot of Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., Clinton, on Dec. 3, 2020. Douglas was arrested at a Clinton residence one month later on a first-degree murder warrant.
According to court documents, Hood had pulled up to the store with a female friend and her son in a vehicle, a Saturn Outlook, around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2020. The woman and her son got out of the vehicle and went inside the store to use the ATM. Hood remained in the vehicle, which was parked by the convenience store’s front door. As he waited, another vehicle pulled up next to the Saturn Outlook’s driver’s side, and a passenger got out and fired into the Saturn, shooting Hood multiple times.
The woman who was with Hood told police she was at the ATM, which is located by the front door, when she heard five gunshots. She looked outside and saw a black male, whom she knew as “C”, get into the passenger side of a four-door car that was parked next to Hood. The vehicle and another car parked next to it left the lot and headed west together on Eighth Avenue South, court records state.
The woman explained to police that Hood about a week earlier had been kicked out of his previous girlfriend’s home and had been staying with her. She also reported that the alleged shooter, later identified as Douglas, had showed up at her home shortly after Hood moved into her place, had asked to see Hood and told the woman to tell Hood that he was looking for him. The woman told police she believed the former girlfriend, who has a child with Douglas, had ended her relationship with Hood and was again seeing Douglas. She also said the ex-girlfriend is pregnant with Hood’s child.
The court affidavit also details an incident that happened four days prior to the fatal shooting in which police were called to the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south in Clinton, where Douglas reported his car had been shot several times. At that time, Hood’s ex-girlfriend, who was with Douglas when talking to police, told police she is pregnant with Hood’s child and that she believed he was responsible for the damage to Douglas’s car.
Douglas also was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. July 13. Under Iowa Code, first-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.