CLINTON — A Clinton man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with a fatal shooting in December 2020.
Carlton Douglas Jr., 35, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a four-day jury trial last month in Clinton County District Court. He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Cedrick D. Hood, 26, was waiting in the driver’s seat of the Saturn Outlook he’d parked near the front door of Hop-N-Shop at 716 S. Fourth St. around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2020. As he waited for a female friend who was inside the store with her son to use the ATM, another vehicle pulled up next to the driver's side of Hood’s vehicle. A passenger got out and fired into the Saturn, shooting Hood multiple times.
The woman who’d arrived with Hood told police she was at the ATM when she heard five gunshots. She looked outside and saw a black male, whom she knew as “C,” get into the passenger side of a four-door car parked next to Hood. Court records state the car and another parked next to it then pulled off the lot and headed west on Eighth Avenue South.
The woman told police Hood had been staying with her after he’d been kicked out of his previous girlfriend’s home about a week earlier. She said she believed Hood’s former girlfriend, pregnant with his child, ended their relationship and was again seeing Douglas, with whom she has a child.
The alleged shooter later identified as Douglas, she said, had showed up at her home shortly after Hood had moved in. Douglas asked to see Hood then told her to tell him that Douglas was looking for him.
A court affidavit details an incident that occurred four days before the shooting, when police were called to the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south, where Douglas had reported his car had been shot several times. Hood’s ex-girlfriend, with Douglas when talking to police, told them she is pregnant with Hood’s child and that she believed him responsible for the damage to Douglas’s car.
One month after the December shooting, Douglas was arrested at a Clinton residence on a first-degree murder warrant.
Before Clinton County District Court Judge Joel Barrows read his sentencing order Thursday, Douglas was offered the chance to comment.
“I think it’s fair that I got life,” he said.
Hood’s mother, Donita Ovarman, also spoke prior to sentencing, emotionally reading a prepared victim impact statement in which she described her thoughts during the 11 days between the shooting and Hood’s cremation.
“My baby, lifeless, alone in a freezer, riddled with holes,” she said. “I pray that the court has no leniency.”
Douglas was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence under Iowa Code for a Class A felony. Mandatory restitution was also ordered in the amount of $1,240 to Hood’s mother and $150,000 for his son.
Douglas’s counsel, David Zimmerman, had requested before sentencing was read that the second count for firearms possession be waived. Douglas was instead given five years in prison to be served consecutively with the life sentence.
As per rights read to Douglas following the sentencing, he has 30 days from the date of sentencing to submit an appeal if he so desires.
