CLINTON — A phone call reporting students had been shot at Clinton High School appears to have been one of dozens of fake active shooter calls placed Tuesday morning throughout Iowa.
Known as "swatting", a caller uses a false pretense to draw in a large police presence. In this case, the call received shortly after 8 a.m. reported students had been shot in a Clinton High School bathroom. The Des Moines Register reported today that 30 such calls were placed Tuesday, with the caller making the Clinton School District call first and then calling about districts from east to west across the state.
Initial reports show other schools affected were in Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, Davenport, Muscatine, Creston, Cerro Gordo County, Story County and Polk County, including Des Moines Public Schools.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the threats at a news conference Tuesday morning, according to the Register.
"At this point in time we don’t believe there are any active threats to any schools in Iowa," Bayens said. "This appears to be an orchestrated swatting incident that is making its way across the state."
Bayens said the voice on the calls appeared to be the same person, who spoke with an accent, the Register reported.
Clinton police, dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to Clinton High School, quickly called in the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Camanche Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton Fire Department and surrounding agencies to the high school at 817 Eighth Ave. South.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said officers were on scene within minutes of the call and entered the high school. While clearing the building for a possible suspect, officers quickly noticed there were no students injured and could not locate an active shooter.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, via radio communications, assigned areas to tactical teams composed of CPD and Clinton Fire Department personnel to be systematically cleared floor by floor. No evidence of shots having been fired within either the old or new high school buildings was found. Students sheltered in place as authorities combed the building.
Officers continued to clear the entire school before releasing it back to the district at 10:12 a.m.
"It was determined this was most likely a 'swatting' call," Gyrion wrote in a press release. "This type of call generates an emergency law enforcement response under a false pretense."
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy also said at the scene that the incident was believed to have been a prank, saying other area schools, including Muscatine, were targeted.
DeLacy said although there was no evidence of shots fired, the emotional toll was evident on the faces of students and their parents.
Students and staff were allowed to reenter the building around 10 a.m. after the schools had been 100 percent cleared by law enforcement. Students were at that point released from school for the day.
Gyrion said that at this time there is no active threat to the Clinton School District or the community and said until proven otherwise, the department takes all threats seriously.
"I would like to credit all local agencies for their quick response today to Clinton High School," he said. "This call highlights the many benefits of multi-jurisdictional training for active threat incidents that we have which we actively train for."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.