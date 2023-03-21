CLINTON — A former Central DeWitt High School science teacher is jailed in Clinton County today, accused of multiple counts of sexual exploitation while teaching in that district six years ago.
Cody D. LaKose, 37, formerly of DeWitt but now living in Cedar Rapids, was arrested on a Clinton County warrant issued Monday charging him with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor - cause to engage in act. He was taken into custody today and is jailed in Clinton County. Bond has been set at $10,000, cash only.
According to court documents, the DeWitt Police Department on March 2, 2022, opened an investigation into allegations made by a former Central DeWitt student. The woman alleged that LaKose in the spring of 2017, while she was a 17-year-old student in that district and he was a teacher, "had groomed her and held a sexual relationship with her."
The court documents state the woman came forward to tell DeWitt police she feared LaKose could be targeting and grooming students while in his current teaching position.
During the investigation, the woman reported to DeWitt police that during the spring of 2017, sexual acts between the two occurred in his school office, on the school grounds at 519 E. 11th St., in DeWitt, prior to her graduating from high school. The court documents state the woman showed police email alerts from Twitter – that LaKose sent to her – corroborating her story.
Investigators served a subpoena on Twitter during the investigation that shows the Twitter account's user name was registered to LaKose. The email address also matches the email provided by LaKose on paperwork found in LaKose's personnel file, court documents state. The woman also said LaKose asked for, and received from her, nude pictures of her prior to her turning 18.
On Oct. 5, 2022, a DeWitt police officer set up an interview with LaKose that was eventually declined; later on Oct. 5, LaKose contacted the woman through her cell phone asking if she had said anything. The woman provided police with a screenshot of that conversation and a sexually suggestive photo of LaKose that he had sent her on June 3, 2022, court documents state. The phone number they were sent from matched the cell phone number in LaKose's Central DeWitt personnel folder that dates to when he started working there in 2010.
According to his LinkedIn profile, LaKose was employed with the Central District School District from August 2010 through December 2018. During his time in DeWitt, he served as weight room supervisor, and as an assistant football, basketball and baseball coach.
In 2018, while still a Central DeWitt teacher, LaKose, as a high school anatomy and science educator, was among four educators named ISEA 2018 Excellence in Education Award runners-up. The award, sponsored by the Iowa State Education Association and given based on nominations from colleagues, students, parents and community members, is given to a teacher because of the difference they make every day in the lives of Iowa's students. LaKose's dual credit anatomy class at that time was a college-level course and he was teaching the same curriculum to college students in the summers at Eastern Iowa Community College.
His LinkedIn profile has been updated to show that he took a job in the Cedar Rapids Community School District in January 2019 and was employed there until August 2020. He currently is listed as a science teacher with Regina Catholic Education Center in Iowa City, having been employed there since August 2020.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he was listed in the staff directory as a 9-12th grade science teacher on Regina Catholic Education Center's website. A woman answering the phone at Regina Catholic said no one was available at the school Tuesday afternoon to answer questions about staff members' employment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.