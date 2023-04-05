DEWITT — Former Central DeWitt teacher Cody LaKose continued to teach at an Iowa City high school for more than a year after DeWitt police opened an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship between him and a 17-year-old student.
The Observer on Monday asked DeWitt Police Chief David Porter and Central DeWitt School District Superintendent Dan Peterson if they had notified state officials or LaKose’s current employer of his alleged misconduct prior to his arrest.
Both said they had not.
“That’s not something we would normally do,” Porter said. “That’s something the school would do. I’d hope that was something the school would have done … prior to him leaving. But I don’t think that happened.”
Police subpoenaed the Central DeWitt School District for LaKose’s personnel files in October 2022, but Peterson, the school system superintendent, said he was never notified law enforcement was investigating LaKose for the alleged relationship.
“I didn’t know he was being investigated. I just knew we received a subpoena from the DeWitt police regarding his personnel files,” Peterson said.
Peterson said during LaKose’s employment at Central DeWitt – and after – the administration “didn’t have any reason to report (LaKose)” to state authorities who control the licensing of teachers.
Peterson would not specifically say if school officials had investigated LaKose during his employment at the school from 2010 to 2018.
LaKose resigned after receiving a separation agreement that Peterson proposed to the Central DeWitt School Board in December 2018. The document guaranteed LaKose would continue to receive his salary and benefits for the remainder of that school year and also called for the district to provide him with a reference letter he could use to seek future employment.
After resigning from Central DeWitt, LaKose taught in Cedar Rapids and at Iowa City Regina High School. Regina placed LaKose on administrative leave after police arrested him at the school March 21.
Peterson said a representative from Regina contacted Central DeWitt High School Principal George Pickup for a reference before hiring LaKose.
When contacted Monday by telephone, Pickup told The Observer that Peterson told him not to answer questions involving LaKose.
Minutes later, Peterson sent a text to The Observer that read, “I need to correct myself. We didn’t receive any pre-employment reference calls regarding LaKose.”
While not specifically mentioning the Central DeWitt district, Regina Principal Glenn Plummer and Superintendent Lynne Devaney sent a letter to parents assuring them that Regina conducted reference checks and reviewed records of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners (IBEE) before hiring LaKose in 2020.
An Observer review last week of IBEE cases found no records involving LaKose.
According to charging documents, the former student told police on March 2, 2022, she and LaKose had performed sex acts while on school property. The documents also said she provided police with electronic communications of a sexual nature that tracked to LaKose’s cell phone.
The physical evidence corroborated the information the victim reported to police, and police confirmed that a Twitter account and email address used to send the messages were registered to LaKose, a court affidavit says.
Mike Cavin, the executive director of the IBEE, said the licensing board sometimes receives notice from law enforcement when a teacher is the subject of a criminal investigation, but state law does not require it.
However, Cavin said school officials face a higher standard of reporting.
Cavin explained that Iowa law requires school officials to report internal investigations of teachers to the IBEE when they involve such things as inappropriate relationships with students.
According to Iowa law, the IBEE can take action against a teacher’s license for a variety of reasons, including sexual exploitation of a minor, committing any act of physical abuse of a student and “soliciting, encouraging or consummating a romantic or otherwise inappropriate relationship with a student.”
LaKose faces five charges, including two felonies for sexual exploitation. LaKose was released from Clinton County Jail after a $10,000 bond was posted March 22. The former student filed a no-contact order against LaKose the same day. LaKose’s arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 28 at the Clinton County Courthouse.
Lakose’s attorney, Eric Tindall, did not respond to messages left with his office seeking comment.
