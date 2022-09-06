CLINTON — A former Clinton School District paraeducator has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee,
David C. Baker, 46, late last week was sentenced to 5 years in prison on each count and fined $1,025 on each count. The sentences are to run consecutively to each other.
The case goes back to the 2019-2020 school year, when Baker was a paraeducator at Clinton High School. Baker was hired as a long-term paraeducator from Nov. 12, 2019 to April 14, 2020, according to court records.
According to the affidavit, a Clinton School Resource Officer was contacted in March 2020 by a parent of a 17-year-old CHS student. The parent said Baker had contacted her juvenile son in an inappropriate way.
The affidavit continues that Baker told the SRO he had online contact with the student in December 2019. Baker said he found out the student was under 18 years old and stopped contact with the student. The affidavit states the juvenile student provided a false age to get access to a website through which they were communicating.
The juvenile said he was approached online by Baker, who found out the juvenile was under 18 years old and contact stopped until Baker made online contact with the juvenile in January 2020 to meet. The juvenile declined to meet Baker, according to court records.
According to a separate affidavit, a 14-year-old Clinton High School student reported Baker began contact with him around the end of November 2019. The juvenile said Baker taught a gym class in December 2019 and also subbed for another teacher in a classroom where the juvenile was present.
The 14-year-old reported inappropriate photos had been exchanged between Baker and the juvenile student. The affidavit states Baker provided the juvenile student with a prepaid phone to continue contact. The juvenile said Baker brought the phone to the school for use during a Clinton High School event. A check of the messages on the phone showed conversations between the juvenile student and Baker’s phone number began Feb. 18, 2020, court records state.
The affidavit continues the juvenile and Baker drove to a location near DeWitt to pick up a damaged laptop computer, according to the juvenile. Baker and the juvenile committed a sex act, the juvenile said. The juvenile also confirmed there were five to six times he and Baker had sexual contact at Baker’s residence, the affidavit says. The juvenile said the incidents at Baker’s residence occurred shortly after March 13 until early June, 2020.
In connection with the reports, Baker originally was charged in August 2020 with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and the two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony. As part of plea agreement accepted in July, the six counts of third-degree sex abuse were dismissed.
Once he is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender and will be subject to a 10-year special sentence, which means he will live as if on parole or work release. In addition, two no-contact orders, one for each victim, will be put in place for 5 years.
