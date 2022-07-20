FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Police Chief Nicholas Neblung was selected to attend and represent western Illinois at the Third Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Command Course in Quantico, Virginia.
The National Command Course is offered to chief executives, including police chiefs and sheriffs, of agencies with fewer than 50 sworn officers. The selections are highly competitive due to the large number of applications received and attendees are selected through a nomination and application process to represent FBI field offices across the country.
This course was created to include facilitated discussions between subject matter experts and other participants, leadership training, and the exchange of ideas and solutions to problems confronted by smaller law enforcement agencies. Smaller-sized agencies represent approximately 80% of all law enforcement departments in the United States.
Neblung was one of 45 participants in this course representing departments from as far away as Alaska, and one of four from the state of Illinois.
