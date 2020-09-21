CLINTON — A Clinton woman was granted a deferred judgment on a felony drug charge.
Linda I. Simpson, 23, 730 Ninth Ave. South, was sentenced Sept. 17 on one count of possession of a simulated controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely MDMA, a Class C felony. She pleaded guilty to the charge in July.
District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Simpson was placed on probation for up to two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. A $1,000 civil penalty was suspended.
One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to the State.
According to a court affidavit, at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 22, officers executed a search warrant at Simpson’s residence and found a sandwich bag containing 25 multi-colored, pressed pills in Simpson's purse. The pills were stamped with a longhorn on the face and wer consistent with ecstasy, the affidavit says.
Simpson saw the pills in the coat of a man who was in her house a few days before, the affidavit says. Simpson believed the pills were ecstasy.
The subject was removed from the residence. Simpson said she and the homeowner agreed to keep the subject’s coat and ecstasy to make up for money he allegedly stole from the homeowner, the affidavit says.
The suspected ecstasy tested positive for amphetamines. The substance was seized and later weighed at the Clinton Police Department. The total weight was about 10 grams.
