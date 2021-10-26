CLINTON — A Clinton County man was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual abuse in August.
John B. Barr, 41, appeared Thursday for sentencing for one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; and one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert sentenced Barr Oct. 22 to up to 25 years in prison for the felony charge. Pursuant to Iowa Code, Barr must serve a minimum 70% of the sentence, the order said. Barr was sentenced to two years on the misdemeanor charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
Barr was given a lifetime parole on the felony charge and a 10-year parole on the misdemeanor count. Barr was ordered to register as a sex offender and to pay a $250 civil penalty on the misdemeanor charge. An $855 fine was suspended.
Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony; one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony; and one count of indecent conduct with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor were dismissed, with costs assessed to the State.
According to a court affidavit, in early March 2020, parents of a 17-year-old and parents of a 9-year-old reported that Barr had sexually abused their daughters. Both juveniles were interviewed at a Child Protection Center with a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy observing.
The 17-year-old told the interviewer she was sexually assaulted on an ongoing basis from age 5 to age 12, the affidavit says. The assaults often occurred at Barr’s DeWitt residence or another residence in Delmar.
The 9-year-old told the interviewer she was sexually assaulted at different times, the affidavit says. The assaults often occurred at Barr’s residence in DeWitt or another residence in Delmar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.