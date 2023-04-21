CLINTON - A Clinton County jury this afternoon began its deliberations in the first-degree murder trial of Lewis Vaughn Sr., who is accused of fatally shooting Khalil Pugh in February 2021 at a Clinton apartment complex.
The jury began deliberating shortly after 2:30 p.m. following closing statements from prosecutor Douglas Hammerand, of the Iowa Attorney General's Office, and defense attorney Miguel Puentes.
Vaughn, 44, is accused of fatally shooting Pugh, 28, the evening of Feb. 23, 2021 at Hawthorne Woods, 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12, then hiding the body in a dumpster in a rural area. The body is believed to have ended up in the Clinton County landfill, although Pugh’s body has not been found.
If he is found guilty, Vaughn will be ordered to serve a mandatory life sentence. The jury also could decide to find him guilty of a lesser charge, such as second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.
