CLINTON – A Clinton County jury will continue its deliberations today in the first-degree murder trial of a Clinton man accused of a 2021 fatal shooting.
The jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Lewis Vaughn Sr., who is accused of fatally shooting Khalil Pugh in February 2021 at a Clinton apartment complex. The jury was sent home at 4:30 p.m. Monday without reaching a verdict and will begin deliberating at 9 a.m. today.
Vaughn, 44, is accused of fatally shooting Pugh, 28, the evening of Feb. 23, 2021 at Hawthorne Woods, 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12, then hiding the body in a dumpster in a rural area. The body is believed to have ended up in the Clinton County landfill, although Pugh’s body has not been found.
Over 3 1/2 days of testimony, the jury heard from a string of witnesses, including Ja’Kwane Polidore, 28. Pugh and Polidore became friends a few years before the shooting and decided to rent an apartment at Hawthorne Woods together, Apartment 12. They lived there until disagreements led to Pugh moving out in 2020. Pugh moved to another apartment in the complex and their friendship cooled.
Polidore’s brother had introduced him to Vaughn and they became close friends. Pugh and Vaughn also were friends.
Polidore testified last week that on the evening of Feb. 23, 2021, he was at Legend’s in Clinton with Vaughn. Polidore didn’t have a vehicle and Vaughn had picked up Polidore at his apartment, but before they left, Vaughn left his gun in Polidore’s apartment. Vaughn then drove himself and Polidore along with Vaughn’s son to Legend’s in Clinton for dinner. Polidore testified that he had been smoking marijuana that night and had been drinking.
While at dinner, Polidore was on his phone talking to a female and they were having a disagreement, he said. That’s when Vaughn grabbed the phone and started talking to the female and swearing at her. This upset Polidore, who said Vaughn was disrespecting the woman, he testified.
Polidore had Vaughn drive him back to his apartment at Hawthorne Woods. Polidore also testified he had told Vaughn not to come back. Polidore then went into the apartment, called a male friend and told him to bring cigarettes and alcohol and tried to calm down. The friend arrived, Polidore locked the apartment door and the two were talking in a bedroom in the apartment because a large mattress was in the living room as Polidore was unable to physically get it out of the apartment, Polidore testified.
Polidore estimated that about 15 minutes later he heard the door unlock and saw Vaughn, whom he said had a master key, and then Pugh enter the apartment.
Polidore then said he grabbed Vaughn’s gun, which was in his apartment, and said he fired a warning shot into the ceiling. The male friend fled the apartment. Polidore said he gave the gun to Vaughn and that Polidore and Pugh then got into a fight, ended up on the floor and Pugh started to choke Polidore.
Polidore said he grabbed a wooden object, described to be a table leg, and hit Pugh over the head with it. Pugh stopped choking him and Polidore went to the bathroom because he felt like he was going to vomit.
He testified that when he came out of the bathroom, he saw Vaughn standing over Pugh, who was partly on the mattress, and that Vaughn twice fired the gun at Pugh’s head.
Polidore said Vaughn then called his wife to come over to help him get rid of the body. The couple drove to Slop’s bar in Clinton – where Vaughn had been with Pugh just a few hours earlier after Pugh returned from Davenport – to retrieve Lewis Vaughn’s truck and drove back to Hawthorne Woods.
Polidore said he and Vaughn used a sheet to carry the body to the balcony, then dropped it from the second-floor balcony. The body landed in the snow below and the two men then loaded it into the back of Vaughn’s truck. Authorities provided evidence to show Vaughn, followed by Jessica Vaughn in another vehicle, drove to a rural Clinton address and he put Pugh’s body in a dumpster.
Polidore took a cab to his female friend’s home, stayed there until the morning and decided to take a cab back to his apartment. He said that as the cab approached the apartment he could see police and he got scared. He then directed the cab driver to drop him off at a convenience store, later got a ride to Vaughn’s house, and hid in the basement.
The next day Polidore left Clinton and headed to Davenport, where he took a bus to Louisiana and then another one to Texas. He lived there until he was arrested on a drug warrant in 2022, more than a year after he fled Clinton. He then returned to Clinton and told law enforcement officers what happened on Feb. 23 and 24, 2021, he said.
Vaughn was charged in August 2022 with first-degree murder.
Vaughn chose not to testify on his own behalf and no defense witnesses were called to the stand. Defense attorney Miguel Puentes used his closing statements to offer an alternative theory, stating that Vaughn was not the killer, but that Polidore had shot Pugh and that Vaughn had helped dispose of the body.
He pointed to Polidore’s behavior after the shooting, his visit to Vaughn’s house the following day and his fleeing from Clinton to Louisiana as possible indicators of Polidore’s guilt.
He said Polidore, after his arrest in Texas 16 months after Pugh’s death, was the one who wanted to talk to Clinton police, presumably to give his version of events. Miguel said Polidore is still facing a drug charge that brought him back to town and that his testimony provides him some leverage for bargaining in that case.
In his rebuttal, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Doug Hammerand said the evidence supports Vaughn’s guilt and that the testimony of Vaughn’s wife, Jessica Vaughn, indicated Vaughn wanted Pugh dead because he was going to tell police that Vaughn and Polidore were selling drugs.
If he is found guilty, Vaughn will be ordered to serve a mandatory life sentence.
The jury also could decide to find him guilty of a lesser charge, such as second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.
