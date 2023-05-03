CLINTON — Former Central DeWitt high school teacher Cody LaKose pleaded not guilty Friday to sex-crime charges.
LaKose, 37, faces four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee — one of which is a Class D felony — as well as one Class C felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Class C felonies are punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000. Class D felonies include jail time of no more than five years and a fine between $750 and $7,500.
LaKose’s written plea was received in Clinton County District Court, which is where he will appear May 18 at 10 a.m. for a pretrial conference.
The date and time of any potential jury trial has yet to be set.
Police arrested LaKose March 21, 2023 – 13 months after police opened an investigation – while he was teaching at Iowa City Regina High School. He was transferred to Clinton County jail and was released after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
On March 2, 2022, DeWitt police opened the investigation after a former student reported LaKose had allegedly “groomed her” and had a sexual relationship with her while she was a student and a minor. This alleged activity took place in the spring of 2017, the affidavit said.
The police affidavit alleges in the spring of 2017, LaKose engaged in sexual intercourse with the student in his office at the school, kissed her and engaged in other sex acts.
The former student said she and LaKose texted and talked in person, and LaKose requested she pose in lingerie and send nude photos, court documents say.
The affidavit said on June 3, 2022, a nude photo was sent to the former student using a cell phone number police confirmed belonged to LaKose.
According to Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson, LaKose resigned from the district because of personal reasons in 2018. The school board, on Peterson’s recommendation, approved a separation agreement with LaKose in December of the same year.
According to a public statement, school board president Bob Gannon issued last month, administrators conducted an investigation of LaKose during his time of employment, but officials would not disclose the nature of the investigation or its findings.
Since his resignation, LaKose has taught in Cedar Rapids as a substitute and at Iowa City Regina, which placed him on administrative leave following his arrest.
LaKose’s lawyer, Eric Tindall, has not responded to messages left with his office seeking comment.
-----
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
