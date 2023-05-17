CLINTON -- Clinton police have announced an arrest in connection with a May 11 shooting.
Antwand J. Tinon Jr., 24, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at 650 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, the Clinton Police Department announced Wednesday night. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. His bond is set at $100,000, cash only.
Police were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. May 11 to 514 Eighth Ave. South for a victim of a gunshot wound. Officers discovered the shooting had occurred a few minutes earlier and that the suspect had fled the area, police said. The victim was transported to MercyOne Clinton.
The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595.
Online anonymous tips can be submitted to www.p3tips.com
