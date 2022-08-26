CLINTON — A DeWitt man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after a police chase, which began in Clinton, ended in DeWitt when the vehicle's tires were disabled by Stop Sticks and authorities used a Taser on the driver twice.
Maurice D. Knox, 35, is charged with eluding; interference with official acts, bodily injury; operating while under the influence, first offense; and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He was taken into custody after his vehicle, which reached speeds of over 100 mph according to sheriff's deputies, was disabled by Stop Sticks near Central DeWitt High School the evening of Aug. 18.
According to court documents, Clinton County Communications shortly after 8 that night reported Clinton police, who had been pursuing a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 30 from Mill Creek, had discontinued the pursuit.
Clinton officers had reported Knox was the driver and that he resided in DeWitt. Upon hearing that communication, two Clinton County deputies traveled east out of DeWitt and got onto U.S. 30 eastbound from 330th Avenue. That's when they saw a silver car matching the description from Clinton officers' pursuit was westbound on U.S. 30 in the 330th Avenue construction zone. Sheriff's deputies said radar showed the vehicle was traveling 84 mph in 55 mph zone.
The vehicle turned north onto 330th Avenue and continued around, turning into 245th Street westbound. A deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the vehicle Knox was driving came to a stop at 245th Street and 330th Avenue. The vehicle then sped up westbound on 245th Street, where deputies said the vehicle reached a speed of 109 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle struck Stop Sticks at the DeWitt High School on 11th Street and its tires deflated.
Knox, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, refused to exit the vehicle and had to be removed by deputies, the court documents state. In the criminal complaint, deputies say Knox refused to listen to commands given to him and authorities used a Taser two different times. Deputies also sustained cuts from broken glass while trying to remove Knox from the vehicle, they said.
Knox was placed in handcuffs and was not responding to the deputies. An ambulance was called and Knox responded to a sternum rub from an officer, deputies reported. Knox tried to kick an officer and became combative, court documents state.
The ambulance arrived and Knox refused treatment from EMS, deputies state in the criminal complaint, adding that Knox was placed into a squad car, became unconscious in the squad car and an ambulance was requested again. The ambulance transported Knox to the hospital in DeWitt.
While deputies had contact with Knox after the car came to a stop, an odor of marijuana came from the vehicle and Knox, who also smelled of alcohol, deputies wrote in the complaint. Knox's vehicle was searched and a prescription bottle was found with no label, according to deputies, who said the pills inside were determined to be an acetaminophen/hydrocodone mix and require a prescription to have. A shooter of vodka, opened and empty, was also found under the driver's seat, deputies allege in the criminal complaint.
A doctor at the hospital determined Knox was unable to make his own conscious decisions because he was in a condition rendering him incapable of consent or refusal. An implied consent order was signed about 9:45 p.m. by the doctor after a request for a blood specimen was made. An emergency room nurse drew blood from Knox's arm and he was discharged from the hospital shortly after and transported to the Clinton County Jail.
Along with being charged with first-offense OWI, felony eluding as a habitual offender, interference with official acts with injury and unlawful possession of prescription drug. The eluding charge is a Class D felony, which carries a possible 5-year prison term, if convicted. The remaining three charges are serious misdemeanors.
Knox also was issued a citation for driving 109 mph in 55 mph zone, reckless driving, no valid driver's license, no insurance, failure to carry a registration card and open container.
He pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed this week. Clinton County District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Friday set a formal arraignment hearing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 in Clinton County District Court. Bond is set at $10,000, cash only.
