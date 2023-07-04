CLINTON - The search for a man wanted in connection with two Clinton shootings overnight Sunday has come to an end.
Randy Allen Jackson, 39, was fatally shot Monday night after a standoff with police in Champaign County, Illinois. According to an Illinois State Police press release, the ISP Division of Internal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened at 7:47 p.m. Monday. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion on Tuesday confirmed Jackson was the suspect who was shot.
Illinois state troopers were assisting Danville Police Department officers, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Clinton. After briefly losing sight of the vehicle, it was located again in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East.
In a search of the area, an Illinois Department of Natural Resource officer located the suspect in a detached garage. The suspect engaged in a standoff and ISP Special Weapons and Tactics and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the location.
The suspect refused to comply and an ISP trooper discharged their firearm, according to the press release. The suspect was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and the Illinois State Police Law, special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events. This investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Champaign County State’s Attorney's Office.
Clinton police had been seeking Jackson in connection with two shootings, one that happened Sunday night and the other early Monday morning, saying that he should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a Clinton Police Department press release.
According to a police department statement, officers were called at 8:34 p.m. Sunday to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center in connection with a shooting in which an adult male had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
At 12:42 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the hospital in regard to a shooting in which an adult female had sustained several gunshot wounds.
According to the same statement, collected evidence shows a connection between the two shootings, police said. The press release stated both victims were familiar with Jackson.
Clinton police have released no further information on the Clinton shootings, although Wolf expected information to be released Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458. Anonymous information can also be given to Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 242-6595 or 1-888-883-8015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.