CLINTON — A plea agreement will suspend sentences for a Clinton man charged in two felony drug cases.
Anthony J. Curce, 40, 320 16th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony.
At sentencing, the State will recommend concurrent suspended sentences, the plea agreement says. The Court is bound by the recommendation, according to the plea agreement.
Curce may withdraw his guilty plea if the recommendation is rejected by the Court, the plea agreement says. The State will agree to Curce's release with supervision to court services pending sentencing on the condition that Curce enter and successfully complete inpatient residential substance abuse treatment and follow all aftercare recommendations.
One count of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, morphine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of unlawul possession of prescription medication, a serious misdemeanor will be dismissed with costs assessed to Curce, according to the plea agreement.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Jan. 6.
According to a court affidavit, at 9:38 p.m. Sept. 1, an officer made contact with Curce, who was wanted on a warrant, in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue South.
During a search of Curce incident to arrest, the officer found a small pink bag. Inside the bag, officers found four individually packaged small bags containing a white crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine inside a plastic medication bottle, a bag containing six smaller individual bags of suspected marijuana, a small bag inside a cigarette box containing suspected methamphetamine, two other smaller bags containing suspected marijuana, 16 100 milligram morphine pills inside a pill bottle for which Curce had no prescription, 20 Sulfamethoxzoe and Trimethoprim pills inside another pill bottle for which Curce did not have a prescription, eight 10 milligram Oxycodone pills for which Curce did not have a prescription, a glass smoking pipe with residue with a digital scale and small bags and suspected THC wax.
The suspected methamphetamine weighed about 14.46 grams. The suspected marijuana weighed about 23.5 grams. The suspected THC wax weighed 15.75 grams, the affidavit says.
