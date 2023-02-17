CLINTON – A Clinton man accused of fatally shooting a Clinton resident last summer is set to plead guilty, according to plea agreement proceeding documents filed in Clinton County.
Kyler Andresen, 18, will plead guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in connection with the July 20 shooting death of Zachary McDivitt, 35, of Clinton, according to the court filing dated Feb. 8. The plea hearing is set for 9 a.m. April 13 in Clinton County District Court.
While 17 at the time of the shooting, Andresen was charged with first-degree murder as an adult, a Class A felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole, upon conviction.
Under Iowa law, second-degree murder is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, if it is accepted, he will be sentenced to prison but the state will not request a mandatory minimum sentence. He also will have to make restitution of $150,000 for McDivitt's death.
Th plea agreement recommendations could be withdrawn if Andresen's criminal history is shown to be more extensive than that revealed in the pleadings, or if he fails to cooperate with correctional services in preparing the presentence investigation or if he is arrested on further offenses, according to the court filing.
McDivitt was pronounced dead after he was found shot on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Fifth Street in Clinton shortly after at 10:39 p.m. July 20. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton and pronounced dead. Andresen was charged the next day in connection with the death.
Court records indicate that during the course of the investigation, Clinton police obtained a search warrant for 430 Locust Place in Clinton, which was where Andresen resided, police reports state. Andresen was located at the residence, as was a handgun.
He was then taken to the Clinton Police Department and interviewed. Court records state that during the interview, Andresen admitted he had shot McDivitt in the 100 block of North Fifth Street and also provided officers with the location of the gun, which he had hid inside 430 Locust Place, court documents state.
