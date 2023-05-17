CLINTON – The retrial of a Clinton man charged with first-degree murder has been set for July 17 in Clinton County District Court.
Lewis Vaughn Sr. is being retried on the charge after a Clinton County jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict at the conclusion of Vaughn's one-week trial in April. Vaughn has been in the Clinton County Jail since his arrest in August 2022 and has remained there in the weeks since his first trial ended in a mistrial.
Vaughn, 44, is accused of fatally shooting Khalil Pugh on Feb. 23, 2021 at Hawthorne Woods, Apt. 12, in Clinton, then hiding Pugh's body in a dumpster in rural Clinton. The body is believed to have ended up in the Clinton County landfill, although Pugh’s body has not been found.
During the days of testimony, the jury heard from a string of witnesses, including Ja’Kwane Polidore, 28. Pugh and Polidore became friends a few years before the shooting and decided to rent an apartment at Hawthorne Woods together, Apartment 12. They lived there until disagreements led to Pugh moving out in 2020.
Polidore testified that on the evening of Feb. 23, 2021, he was at Legend’s in Clinton with Vaughn. Polidore didn’t have a vehicle and Vaughn had picked up Polidore at his apartment, but before they left, Vaughn left his gun in Polidore’s apartment. Vaughn then drove himself and Polidore along with Vaughn’s son to Legend’s in Clinton for dinner. While at dinner, Polidore was on his phone talking to a female and they were having a disagreement, he said. That’s when Vaughn grabbed the phone and started talking to the female and swearing at her. This upset Polidore, who said Vaughn was disrespecting the woman, he testified.
Polidore had Vaughn drive him back to his apartment at Hawthorne Woods. Polidore also testified he had told Vaughn not to come back. Polidore then went into the apartment, called a male friend and told him to bring cigarettes and alcohol and tried to calm down. The friend arrived, Polidore locked the apartment door and the two were talking in a bedroom when about 15 minutes later he heard the door unlock and saw Vaughn, whom he said had a master key, and then Pugh enter the apartment.
Polidore then said he grabbed Vaughn’s gun, which was in his apartment, and fired a warning shot into the ceiling. The male friend fled the apartment. Polidore said he gave the gun to Vaughn and that Polidore and Pugh then got into a fight, ended up on the floor and Pugh started to choke Polidore.
Polidore said he grabbed a wooden object, described to be a table leg, and hit Pugh over the head with it. Pugh stopped choking him and Polidore went to the bathroom because he felt like he was going to vomit.
He testified that when he came out of the bathroom, he saw Vaughn standing over Pugh, who was partly on the mattress, and that Vaughn twice fired the gun at Pugh’s head.
Polidore said Vaughn then called his wife to come over to help him get rid of the body. The couple drove to Slop’s bar in Clinton – where Vaughn had been with Pugh just a few hours earlier after Pugh returned from Davenport – to retrieve Lewis Vaughn’s truck and drove back to Hawthorne Woods.
Polidore said he and Vaughn used a sheet to carry the body to the balcony, then dropped it from the second-floor balcony. The body landed in the snow below and the two men then loaded it into the back of Vaughn’s truck. Authorities provided evidence to show Vaughn, followed by Jessica Vaughn in another vehicle, drove to a rural Clinton address and he put Pugh’s body in a dumpster.
Polidore took a cab to his female friend’s home, stayed there until the morning and decided to take a cab back to his apartment. He said that as the cab approached the apartment he could see police and he got scared. He then directed the cab driver to drop him off at a convenience store, later got a ride to Vaughn’s house, and hid in the basement.
The next day Polidore left Clinton and headed to Davenport, where he took a bus to Louisiana and then another one to Texas. He lived there until he was arrested on a drug warrant in 2022, more than a year after he fled Clinton. He then returned to Clinton and told law enforcement officers what happened on Feb. 23 and 24, 2021, he said.
Vaughn chose not to testify on his own behalf and no defense witnesses were called to the stand. Defense attorney Miguel Puentes used his closing statements to offer an alternative theory, stating that Vaughn was not the killer, but that Polidore had shot Pugh and that Vaughn had helped dispose of the body.
Puentes said Polidore, after his arrest in Texas 16 months after Pugh’s death, was the one who wanted to talk to Clinton police, presumably to give his version of events. Miguel said Polidore is still facing a drug charge that brought him back to town and that his testimony provides him some leverage for bargaining in that case.
In his rebuttal, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Doug Hammerand said the evidence supports Vaughn’s guilt and that the testimony of Vaughn’s wife, Jessica Vaughn, indicated Vaughn wanted Pugh dead because he was going to tell police that Vaughn and Polidore were selling drugs.
Polidore is set to go on trial on Aug. 7 for possession of cocaine base with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. An arrest warrant accusing him of those two charges was granted March 8, 2021, about two weeks after police found what they described to be a violent crime scene at Polidore’s Clinton apartment.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from the Clinton Police Department’s execution of the search warrant on Feb. 24, 2021, at 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. No. 12, Clinton. The document states the apartment had been identified by the property manager as Polidore’s apartment and that the manager told police Polidore lived there alone.
According to the complaint, as a result of the search warrant, a clear plastic bag containing about 19 individual clear bags containing a yellowish rock-like substance consistent with cocaine were located inside a plastic storage container in the bedroom inside 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12. The total weight was about 14.2 grams and tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine based on a field test, the complaint said.
Polidore was arrested in August 2022 in Texas and then extradited to Clinton. He was released after his bond was reduced from $50,000 cash only to $5,000, with $1,000 required for his release. He was released after posting bond in September 2022.
