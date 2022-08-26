CLINTON — A Clinton man has pleaded guilty in connection with a June stabbing that sent a man to an Iowa City hospital for removal of a knife from his skull.
Christopher Rife, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to an amended charge of willful injury causing serious injury — while using a dangerous weapon; domestic-abuse assault, causing bodily injury; and possession of marijuana, first offense. Rife originally was charged with attempted murder after the June altercation at a home in the 700 block of Park Place in Clinton.
That charge was amended Friday after Clinton County Assistant Attorney James McHugh filed a motion in light of a plea agreement reached with Rife earlier this month. The motion was granted Friday by Clinton Count District Court Judge Joel Barrows.
Court documents state Clinton police were dispatched June 8 to the Clinton residence in the 700 block of Park Place, where the woman who resided there said Rife had stabbed another man with a knife.
Police interviewed the injured man — whom police said still had the knife stuck in his skull and noted the handle had been broken off — at Clinton’s MercyOne emergency department. The victim told police Rife was the man who stabbed him, court records state. The man was then transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for advanced neurological care.
According to police, Rife told authorities he had been at the house the night of June 7 but left at 9:30 a.m. June 8 after he and the woman fought. He denied any knowledge of a violent encounter with a man at the house, according to court records.
The domestic-abuse charge filed against Rife is in connection with an alleged dispute at the home earlier in the day. The woman told police Rife showed up at the residence that morning, was going to tow a vehicle from the residence and they had a verbal altercation. She told police Rife forced his way into the house and then took her phone when she tried to call police, court records said. Police noted the woman had abrasions on the left side of her upper body.
Rife told police there had been verbal disagreement, but denied a physical altercation took place, court records state.
He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Oct. 20 in Clinton County District Court. The willful injury charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Because of the weapons enhancement, he must serve at least 5 years on that charge, court records state. Rife remains jailed in Clinton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.