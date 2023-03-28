CLINTON — A Rock Island, Illinois man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to eluding local, county and state law enforcement officers in July.
Jeremy Adams, 41, was sentenced in Clinton County District Court on Thursday in connection with a police chase that began in Clinton and ended in DeWitt on July 22. Along with the prison sentence, he also was ordered to pay $8,345 restitution to the Iowa State Patrol.
According to court records, a Clinton police officer was dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to be on the lookout for a stolen spray-painted black 2000 Tracker with Ohio license plates suspected to be traveling east on Lincoln Way from U.S. 67.
Another officer then saw the vehicle headed east in the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over at South Fifth Street and 10th Avenue South. After leading police on a chase on 10th Avenue South, South Eighth Street and 15th Avenue South before turning west, the vehicle accelerated west on Camanche Avenue and reached speeds of 75 mph in a 40 mph zone.
The vehicle continued west on Lincoln Way and reached speeds of over 100 mph between Manufacturing Drive and Mill Creek Parkway in a 45 mph zone, court documents state. Adams then drove over Stop Sticks, which Clinton County sheriff's deputies had placed on the viaduct west of Malone Lake on U.S. 30, that deflated two of the vehicle's four tires. The Iowa State Patrol used a pursuit intervention technique to stop him at 12th Avenue and 11th Street in DeWitt.
Authorities said Adams was wanted on a Rock Island County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing. He was charged in Clinton County with second-degree theft, felony eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was cited for running a stop sign, running three red lights, speeding and for not having a valid driver's license.
The second-degree theft as a habitual offender charge was dismissed at sentencing and an imposed $1,025 fine was suspended.
