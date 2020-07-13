CLINTON — The Iowa Supreme Court ordered Thursday that in-person court services resume during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order mandates that courts require everyone entering court-controlled areas to wear face masks or face shields covering the nose and mouth while in those areas.
Exceptions to wearing face coverings may be considered by judges upon request on an individualized basis. The courts are to provide a face covering to any person entering court controlled areas who does not have a face covering. the order says.
When conducting in-person proceedings, courts are to reconfigure courtrooms as necessary to accommodate proper physical distancing and must space seats at least six feet apart in all directions.
Staff is encouraged to use tape or similar indicators to mark seats to be used or not used and to mark the floor to show where counsel may stand.
Attorneys and their clients may mutually agree not to adhere to physical distancing between themselves but are required to wear face coverings while in court-controlled areas.
To prepare the court-controlled areas of the courthouse, the entrances and travel paths for court participants must be clearly marked, the order says. Courts, in consultation with county boards of supervisors, are encouraged to place physical distancing markers and signage throughout hallways and queuing areas indicating where individuals should stand or sit to maintain physical distancing.
Physical distancing markers are to be placed inside and outside of court-controlled restrooms, noting occupancy limits.
The courts are to ensure to the greatest extent possible that individuals enter and exit courtrooms in patterns that maintain physical distancing.
The Iowa Supreme Court also released a supervisory order July 9, replacing the May 22 supervisors order. The order says that the highest priority should be given to emergency case types such as substance abuse commitments, waiver of parental notification of abortion, mental health commitments, dependent adult abuse, elder abuse, relief from sexual assault, emergency removal orders in juvenile cases, relief from domestic abuse, injunctive relief involving an imminent threat of serious harm to health or safety and criminal warrants.
The next priority should be given to cases involving criminal charges.
The highest priority is to be given in cases in which the defendant is in custody and has not waived the right to a speedy trial. The next priority is to cases involving the commitment of sexually violent predators under Iowa Code.
Other case types are listed as priorities in the order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.