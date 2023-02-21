CLINTON — A Clinton County District Court judge has dismissed a post-conviction relief request from a man who claims he was represented by ineffective counsel when convicted of murder in the 2010 shooting death of a Clinton woman.

Judge Mark Fowler issued the ruling in January after a hearing last fall in which Jason Tate claimed his attorney, Eric Puryear, had failed on multiple issues that affected the outcome of this trial and led to his conviction. But in his ruling to dismiss, Fowler states Tate received a fair trial.

"While one might second-guess a few of (Puryear's) judgment calls, he certainly acted as counsel within the meaning of the Sixth Amendment and Article I, section 10 of the Iowa Constitution," Fowler wrote. "Tate may not have received a perfect trial, but he received a fair one. This is what the constitution demands."

Tate was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 19, 2010 shooting death of Kelsey Stahl. Stahl, 24, was found dead in her apartment two days after she was shot in the neck by Tate, who had been living with her since late July or early August 2010 at the Miller Ridge Apartments at 2604 N. Fourth St, Clinton.

Tate, who maintained throughout the trial that he accidentally shot Stahl, was found guilty on Oct. 5, 2011 after a Clinton County jury deliberated about five hours. He requested immediate sentencing and was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tate appealed his conviction to the Iowa Court of Appeals, claiming there was insufficient evidence to support the murder conviction and that the court had erred in admitting evidence of prior bad acts. Tate's appeal also raised issues regarding ineffective assistance from Puryear. The Iowa Court of Appeals in 2013 ultimately upheld the murder conviction.

Tate then filed a request for post-conviction relief on seven issues, again stating Puryear had provided ineffective counsel during his trial. He also claimed that Puryear did not communicate to him that there were plea offers, including one in which he could have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder; that Puryear should have retained a firearms expert who had examined the firearm; that the court should have interviewed a juror who claimed to have been shown on television coverage during the trial; that Puryear was ineffective for not presenting additional defense witnesses; that Puryear was ineffective for failing to object to evidence that Tate had smoked marijuana on the date of the killing; that Puryear was ineffective for failing to disclose a conflict of interest with a trial witness; and that he was ineffective for failing to sever the murder charge and a charge of Tate being a felon in possession of a firearm that Tate pleaded guilty to at trial.

"The court has carefully considered each issue raised by the applicant," Fowler wrote in his ruling. "Tate’s family hired a relatively inexperienced attorney to handle his murder case. Despite the limitations of his experience, Puryear provided a vigorous defense. He performed an investigation, conducted discovery, developed a reasonable defense theory based on his client’s version of the events, thoroughly cross-examined the State’s witnesses, and presented his own witnesses (including an expert witness) in support of his theory."

The filing document states Puryear at the time of the trial had been a practicing attorney for two years and had been licensed in Iowa for one year. He also had never represented someone on a murder charge in Iowa at the time of Tate's trial and had never tried a murder case anywhere up to that time.

While Puryear was the lead attorney, Tate also was represented by attorney Nathan Tucker, who had been practicing law for about seven years. This also was Tucker's first murder trial, the document states.

Prosecutors had communicated a plea offer of second-degree murder prior to trial, the ruling states, but there is no written correspondence document that this plea offer was communicated to Tate. Puryear, who was at the post-conviction relief hearing, testified he had told Tate about the plea offer at the Clinton County Jail; that Tucker and another attorney, Tomas Rodriguez, were present; and that all options were explored. Fowler in the ruling said he found Puryear's testimony to be more credible than Tate's.

Fowler addressed each additional point in the ruling, ultimately rejecting all of them.