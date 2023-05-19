CLINTON — Two people have been arrested in connection with a May 11 shooting at a Clinton residence, while a third person has been charged with weapon and drug offenses.
Antwand J. Tinon Jr., 24, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at 650 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. His bond is set at $100,000, cash only.
Also arrested were Amariana Carter Brown, 21, of Champaign, Illinois, who is charged with interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, and being an accessory after the fact; and Demetrius M. Jackson, 31, of Clinton, charged with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, police were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. May 11 to 514 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 3, for a victim of a gunshot wound. Officers discovered the shooting had occurred a few minutes earlier and that the suspect had fled the area, police said. The victim was transported to MercyOne Clinton. He was later transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was treated for injuries to his neck that affected his airway.
According to court documents, the gunshot victim, while in the surgical intensive care unit in Iowa City, told police that he was walking out of the apartment when he heard two gun shots and was struck in the neck by a bullet from behind. The victim told police that Tinon had shot him, according to court documents, which indicate Tinon resides at the address where the shooting happened. A woman who lives at the address told police that her granddaughter was dating a man who had shot the victim at the apartment, according to court documents. She later helped police identify Tinon as the shooter, court documents state.
Court records identify Carter Brown as Tinon's girlfriend. The documents state that officers talked to Carter Brown, who was at the scene, and that she became uncooperative with law enforcement.
On Wednesday, officers obtained information that Tinon and Carter Brown were at 650 Sixth Ave. South and courts records state that officers had viewed messages from a third party application that they believe Tinon was using to communicate with Carter Brown. The affidavit states it appeared Carter Brown was bringing food and clothing to Tinon while he was hiding from police at 650 Sixth Ave. South.
Police state in the court documents that during the execution of the search warrant, Carter Brown ran out the back door of the residence in her underwear and was carrying a purse and her clothing, and was given a command from an officer to get on the ground, but continued to flee. She was apprehended a short time later. A search revealed that she was in possession of a black 9mm handgun, the court records state.
Jackson was charged shortly after the shooting, according to court documents written by a second officer, which state that the woman living at 514 Eighth Ave South, Apt. 3, had also told police that Jackson was the shooter. She pointed him out to police as he was standing on the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Sixth Street. Jackson left the scene, with an officer later locating him in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue South. Jackson was brought to the Clinton Police Department for an interview.
A search warrant was drafted and police searched a large black backpack-style purse that Jackson was carrying. Inside the bag they found a black loaded Ruger handgun and a black and white cactus pipe with marijuana residue, according to court documents. Police also stated they found purported marijuana weighing three grams and a container with purported THC wax, according to the documents.
Jackson pleaded not guilty on Monday, according to court documents. Carter Brown's bond has been set at $7,000 cash only. Jackson's is set at $5,000, cash only. Tinon and Carter Brown's preliminary hearings are set for 8:30 a.m. May 26 in Clinton County District Court.
The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595. Online anonymous tips can be submitted to www.p3tips.com
