CLINTON — A trial date of July 17 has been set for a Clinton man accused of an April 2022 shooting in his neighborhood.
Robert J. Musch, 33, is charged with attempted murder and willful injury resulting in serious injury in connection with gunshot wounds sustained by a man who said Musch shot him while he stood outside a neighboring house.
The case stems from a verbal exchange on April 10, according to court documents. The documents state that around 11 p.m., Clinton County Communications received several calls regarding multiple gunshots fired in the area of First Avenue and Fifth Street in Clinton.
About 10 minutes later, a man called from a home in the 500 block of First Avenue stating that he had been shot. Officers arrived at the man's location and found he had sustained gunshots wounds on both legs and a wound to his back consistent with a graze wound.
Shortly after 11:15 p.m., Musch, who lives at 521 First Ave., called the Communications center, said he was part of the incident and told a dispatcher that he had "defended himself", the criminal complaint states. Police then went to Musch's home and found him in his backyard; no gun was found on him and he was taken to the police department for questioning. Several casings were found in front of Musch's home and projectiles were collected from the ground of a nearby home, the criminal complaint states.
The victim told police while at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center that he was at his girlfriend's house, on the stairs that led to the main entry door, when he noticed Musch shining a bright light into the man's face. The man with the wounds said Musch was using derogatory words towards him and that Musch threatened to beat him up. The man, prior to being shot, walked to his vehicle and retrieved a baseball bat to protect himself, went back to his girlfriend's house and told authorities that Musch had returned home, according to court documents.
The man said he then heard gun shots, ran from the area and believe he had dropped the baseball bat in front of his girlfriend's house. He denied striking Musch with a bat and said that neither man left their properties. The bat was recovered from Musch's house, court records state. Police said Musch did have an open wound on his leg, but that it was not consistent with being hit by a baseball bat.
A search warrant executed at Musch's residence led to the discovery of a firearm in a cooler in the backyard, the criminal complaint states. The gun was the same caliber as the fired casing located in the front of the residence and a flashlight was found in the area of the firearm, court records state.
Officers also reported they found a large quantity of marijuana, a vacuum sealer, several glass pipes with residue and a digital device used to press marijuana into rosin extract, the criminal complaint states.
Along with attempted murder and willful injury charges, Musch also is charged with manufacturing or possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver and failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp.
A motion to sever those two charges from the alleged drug offenses was granted. He will be tried on the attempted murder and willful injury charges on July 17. He will stand trial on the intent to deliver and drug tax stamp charges on Aug. 7.
