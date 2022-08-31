CLINTON – After an 18-month investigation, Clinton police Wednesday night announced the arrests of two people in connection with a homicide at 847 Gateway Ave.
Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, is accused of premeditated first-degree murder, a Class A felony.
Jessica Vaughn, 35, is charged with abuse of a corpse, hiding or burying to hide a crime, a Class D felony.
Court documents containing the name of a victim or detailing probable cause were not available Wednesday night, but Clinton police since February 2021 have been investigating what they have described as a violent crime at 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. No. 12.
According to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation press release issued Feb. 26, 2021, Clinton police were called at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 24, 2021 to the apartment in regard to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, they discovered evidence leading them to believe a violent crime had occurred in Building 847, Apt. No. 12.
Authorities at that time did not detail the nature of the crime, but said they were looking for two people identified as persons of interest – Ja’Kwane Polidore and Khalil S. Pugh.
Polidore, 27, who is being held in the Clinton County Jail, pleaded not guilty last week to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug stamp. An arrest warrant accusing him of those two charges was granted March 8, 2021, about two weeks after police found what they described as the violent crime scene at Polidore’s apartment at 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. No. 12.
