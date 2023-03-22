CLINTON — A high school science teacher has been charged in Clinton County with multiple counts of sexual exploitation that authorities say happened six years ago when he was teaching in the Central DeWitt School District.
Cody D. LaKose, 37, formerly of DeWitt but now living in Cedar Rapids, was arrested on a Clinton County warrant issued Monday charging him with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, a Class C felony.
LaKose was taken into custody Tuesday, with bond set at $10,000, cash only, and jailed in Clinton County. He was released from jail Wednesday after posting bond, according to court records.
According to court documents, the DeWitt Police Department on March 2, 2022, opened an investigation into allegations made by a former Central DeWitt student. The woman alleged that LaKose in the spring of 2017, while she was a 17-year-old student in that district and he was a teacher, “had groomed her and held a sexual relationship with her.”
The court documents state the woman came forward to tell DeWitt police she feared LaKose could be targeting and grooming students while in his current teaching position.
His LinkedIn profile shows that after resigning from Central DeWitt in late 2018, he took a job in the Cedar Rapids Community School District in January 2019 and was employed there until August 2020. His LinkedIn profile indicates he currently is a science teacher with Regina Catholic Education Center in Iowa City, having been employed there since August 2020. He also listed Regina Catholic as his employer on court documents filed Wednesday.
But while he was listed Tuesday on Regina Catholic Education Center’s website staff directory as a 9-12th grade science teacher, his name was no longer listed in the staff directory Wednesday.
The case
During the investigation launched in 2022, the woman reported to DeWitt police that during the spring of 2017, sexual acts between the two occurred in LaKose’s school office, on the school grounds at 519 E. 11th St., in DeWitt, prior to her graduating from high school. The court documents state the woman showed police email alerts from Twitter – that LaKose sent to her – corroborating her story.
Investigators served a subpoena on Twitter during the investigation that shows the Twitter account’s user name was registered to LaKose. The email address also matches the email provided by LaKose on paperwork found in LaKose’s personnel file, court documents state. The woman also said LaKose asked for, and received from her, nude pictures of her prior to her turning 18.
On Oct. 5, 2022, a DeWitt police officer set up an interview with LaKose that was eventually declined; later on Oct. 5, LaKose contacted the woman through her cell phone asking if she had said anything. The woman provided police with a screenshot of that conversation and a sexually suggestive photo of LaKose that he had sent her on June 3, 2022, court documents state. The phone number they were sent from matched the cell phone number in LaKose’s Central DeWitt personnel folder that dates to when he started working there in 2010.
According to his LinkedIn profile, LaKose was employed with the Central District School District from August 2010 through December 2018. During his time at Central DeWitt, he served as an anatomy and science teacher, weight room supervisor, assistant football, basketball and baseball coach and was among Iowa educators named as ISEA 2018 Excellence in Education Award runners-up.
The award, sponsored by the Iowa State Education Association and given based on nominations from colleagues, students, parents and community members, is given to a teacher because of the difference they make every day in the lives of Iowa’s students. LaKose’s dual credit anatomy class at that time was a college-level course and he was teaching the same curriculum to college students in the summers at Eastern Iowa Community College.
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson on Tuesday addressed LaKose’s arrest. Peterson wrote a letter to the community, posted on the district’s website, acknowledging LaKose’s employment as a high school science teacher and coach at Central DeWitt from August 2010 to December 2018, when LaKose resigned.
Peterson wrote there isn’t a lot the district could say about LaKose other than the dates of his employment.
“We thoroughly investigate any information we receive regarding inappropriate acts, and go above and beyond to try to discover more,” Peterson wrote. “Anything we discovered regarding LaKose was referred to law enforcement at the time. LaKose’s personnel information was subpoenaed by law enforcement. I have been following the situation and requesting updates periodically for the past four years. Thank goodness they recently had a break in the case allowing them to proceed.”
He went on to ask the community to keep the victim that came forward and their family in their thoughts and prayers. “This took such amazing courage,” he said.
“This is never the type of information I want to share with you,” Peterson wrote. “I am ashamed, disappointed, and heartbroken that this happened on my watch over our amazing school district. I pray that nothing like this ever happens again here…or anywhere else. Most importantly, I hope that this allows those involved to begin to heal.”
LaKose’s preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 31 in Clinton County District Court. A no-contact order was put in place Wednesday.
