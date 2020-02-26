PELLA — Allysa Criss of Morrison, Illinois was one of 21 Central College students in Introduction to Angling, an exercise science course, who helped place 175 trees attached to cinder blocks on the ice at Roberts Creek.
When the ice melts, the structure will provide sustainable habitat for fish in Lake Red Rock. The project was done in cooperation with the Marion County Parks officers. It was part of the glocal sustainability portion of the course, which introduces the basic skills, theory and equipment necessary to begin the development of lifelong angling skills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.