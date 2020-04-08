FULTON, Ill. — Applications for 2020 D.S. Flikkema Foundation grants will be accepted from April 14 to June 1.
Applications need to be completed online at www.qccommunityfoundation.org/facehome. (Click on “Grants” to get started).
Since the fund was established in 2008, it has awarded more than $650,000 in grants to the Fulton area and scholarships to Fulton High School graduates. It is a component fund of the Quad Cities Community Foundation and falls within the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment’s “family of funds.”
The D.S. Flikkema Foundation Fund is an endowment, managed to assure that grants and scholarships will be able to be provided indefinitely. Each year the foundation is permitted to make annual grants using a predetermined distribution amount from the endowed funds. Due to COVID-19, some of this year’s distribution is being directed to provide relief to those in the community taking the brunt of this pandemic. As a result, remaining grants given through this application process will be smaller in size or fewer in number
In 2008, the Fulton Kiwanis Club was the first recipient of a $1,000 grant. Since then, many organizations have applied for and received grants. These organizations include the Fulton/Thomson Food Pantry, Harbor Crest Home, Schmaling Memorial Library, Friends of the Windmill, River Bend Schools, Fulton Historical Society, Andresen Center, Fulton Fire Protection District, Unity Christian School, Early American Crafters, Fulton Boy Scouts, and others.
This fund exists because one person, D.S. Flikkema, cherished the values of his parents and the small town upbringing he received and chose to give back to his hometown. It was the hope of D.S. Flikkema that the funds from this endowment would inspire others because someone they didn’t even know cared and planned.
D.S. was the son of David and Lida Flikkema of Fulton. An inquisitive mind and a thirst for knowledge led him to excel in school. At Central College in Pella, he graduated Summa Cum Laude. He went on to earn his Ph.D in Chemistry and Physics. During World War II, he was a researcher for the government. After the war, he was a professor of Chemistry at Iowa State University.
D.S. Flikkema finished his career at Argonne National Laboratory, where he did research. Science, however, was not his only passion. He loved classical music and the literary works of the great thinkers. D.S. read a variety of magazines, which kept him abreast of world affairs – both political and financial.
For more information about the D.S. Flikkema Foundation or about how to plan to leave a gift for the betterment of Fulton, contact the Quad Cities Community Foundation at (563) 326-2840 or email facecf@qccommunityfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.