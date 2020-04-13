CLINTON — The name of the Clinton police officer involved in a fatal shooting last week has been released by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
He has been identified as officer Ryan L. Livesay, who has served with the Clinton Police Department for approximately one year and three months. The DCI in a press release announced that Livesay voluntarily participated in an interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday.
His statement, along with other investigative facts collected so far in connection with the April 7 shooting, will be forwarded to the Clinton County Attorney’s Office for review. Per Clinton Police Department policy, Livesay remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting, which authorities say led to the death of Jacob M. Dau, 38, of Clinton, around 10:45 p.m. April 7.
In a written statement released April 8, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said the shooting happened after an officer tried to stop a vehicle that fled. The vehicle was chased into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton when a pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, hitting the suspect, the chief said.
Dau was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police have not said what led the officer to shoot Dau, or whether Dau was armed. Livesay was not injured, according to the DCI.
The shooting is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
