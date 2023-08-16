CLINTON--The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the identity of a deceased 28-year-old male who had been pulled from the Maquoketa River August 11 at the 6B’s Campground outside of Maquoketa.
According to a statement released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:18 p.m. on Aug. 11, Jackson County Regional Healthcare Ambulance Services, the Maquoketa Fire Department, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to respond to 6624 Caves Rd. for an unresponsive adult male who has been identified as Brandon Lee George, a resident of Jackson County.
George had been pulled out of the Maquoketa River and declared deceased at the scene following life-saving efforts attempted by responding personnel.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he had been performing grounds maintenance alongside the river and had not been seen for approximately 30 minutes.
Any further information will be available pending investigation by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
