DES MOINES — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear has selected Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to be her running mate to fill Iowa's lieutenant governor post, her campaign announced Friday afternoon.
The announcement was made ahead of Saturday's Iowa Democratic Convention. DeJear and Van Lancker will make their first public appearance on stage Saturday night at a 7 p.m. rally at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines.
DeJear and Van Lancker will challenge Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg in the Nov. 8 general election.
Lancker, 53, has been Clinton County's county auditor and commissioner of elections for 12 years, and served as president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors in 2014. He also has served several years as the President of ISACA District 6 and as the State Election Administration Training (SEAT) Curriculum chairman.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to join Deidre DeJear in this historic race and fight alongside her to move Iowa forward,” said Van Lancker, a four-term county auditor. “From defending voting rights and improving education, to prioritizing housing, increasing broadband, and protecting healthcare, Iowans are ready for a team who will deliver and put their needs first."
DeJear said Van Lancker is not only a true defender of democracy but also understands the growing challenges facing small communities across the state.
“I am thrilled to have Eric Van Lancker join me on this journey to build a stronger Iowa,” DeJear said. “I know that he will make an effective lieutenant governor and I trust his deep commitment to always doing what is right for Iowans.
"As lifelong Iowans, Eric and his wife Tanya, an Iowa teacher, have raised a family in our state, while committing their lives to public service," she said. "I couldn’t be more proud to have him on our team and I’m looking forward to serving with him to improve the lives of all Iowans.”
A Cedar Rapids native, Van Lancker graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Communications–Radio/TV Broadcasting. He worked as a journalist for more than a decade. He also did development and marketing for a non-profit agency that provided services to people with disabilities in Clinton County, then was employed with the City of Clinton as assistant superintendent of collections systems (sewer maintenance and solid waste collection) before being elected Clinton County auditor in 2008.
"I am ready to take my experience to the Capitol and be a strategic partner to help implement Deidre’s forward-looking vision for our great state," he said.
Van Lancker ran for the Democratic nomination for Iowa's secretary of state in the June 7 primary election, but was bested by Joel Miller, the Linn County auditor since 2007. Miller will now face Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican and former Cedar Rapids mayor, in the Nov. 8 general election.
