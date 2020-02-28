I could only roll my eyes a couple of years ago when a Republican candidate for the Kentucky Legislature called his Democratic opponent a “socialist.” They were running to represent a mostly agricultural district, and I didn’t see much in either’s speeches, mailings or platforms that smelled of socialism. I couldn’t distinguish between their positions on nearly any issue.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been using the term for three or four years to label President Barack Obama and Washington Democrats “European socialists.” Presumably including the European qualification distinguished Obama’s alleged sin and McConnell’s claim from the harsher forms of dictatorial socialism practiced behind the Iron Curtain by the Soviet bloc.
But McConnell knows that is little distinction for older people who tend to associate the word with brutal regimes rather than with the mostly popular social safety net programs of Europe. Sweden and Germany, for example, are democratic socialists, their people largely happy with government health care among other benefits but do not live under repressive regimes, enjoying free markets and free, fair elections.
Republicans know most voters, especially those in rural GOP strongholds, will recoil at the term. Whoever is the Democratic nominee for president, she or he will be branded a socialist or at least a member of a socialist party. The die has already been cast by President Trump.
When this campaign season began, it was generally believed Democrats planned ultimately to get behind a candidate with the single, most important qualification: Who can beat Trump?
No sulking and sitting on their hands by disappointed followers of unsuccessful primary candidates as Bernie Sanders’ supporters did in 2016. Unify the party to topple Trump, who poses a threat to our democratic institutions and standing in the world. Work out intra-party differences down the road.
Presumably, that would be a moderate, slightly left of center candidate who would not scare off those Republican suburban women voters appalled by Trump.
That’s not a description that fits Bernie Sanders; technically, he’s an independent from Vermont and not a member of the Democratic Party. But he refers to himself as a Democratic socialist and not the strictly a socialist. As if that distinction matters to voters in states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where Trump eked out narrow wins 2016.
Should Sanders prevail as the Democratic nominee, will those suburban Republican women and independents who seem so crucial to the election outcome vote for socialist Sanders over reckless Trump? I doubt it.
Which means Joe Biden or one of the other moderates needs an impressive win in South Carolina Saturday, big enough so his or her moderate competitors realize it’s time to coalesce behind one candidate and overtake Bernie, who received fewer votes than the moderates in the three primary contests held so far.
The worst scenario for Democrats is for the top of the ticket to drag down congressional candidates. Democrats gained control of the House two years ago by running on kitchen table issues such as health care. They won seats in previously Republican districts carried by Trump in 2016. Now, Democrats desperately want to hold their House majority and harbor hopes of also capturing the Senate.
Sanders would make both more difficult.
It’s not hard to envision television ads by McConnell describing his Democratic opponent — say retired U.S. Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath — as a socialist or at least associating with socialists from up east. He will be the favorite in any case.
But the socialist card might make a difference for Senator Susan Collins of Maine and other vulnerable Republicans in the Senate, giving them an edge to hold their seats and keep the GOP majority.
Side note: Happy birthday to McConnell who turned 78 on Feb. 20. I believe that makes him the same age as Jim Bunning when McConnell and others said Bunning was too old to run for re-election in 2009 and 2010.
Ronnie Ellis is a columnist for CNHI Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @cnhifrankfort.
