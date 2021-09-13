CLINTON - The Clinton County Sheriff's Office has announced Deputy Adam Cain had graduated from the 16-week lowa Law Enforcement Academy's 299th Basic Training Class.
Cain will begin his career assigned to patrol.
Cain, of Goose Lake, was sworn in on April 29. He is a graduate of Kirkwood Community College with an Associate's Degree in Fire Science. He also obtained his Paramedic Certification from Northeast lowa Community College in Peosta. Prior to joining the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, he was employed with the Clinton Fire Department, beginning his employment there in April 2017.
Cain was introduced to law enforcement at a young age. His father, Kevin Cain, retired from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office after serving 30 years, with 14 of those years as chief deputy.
