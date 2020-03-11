DEWITT — DeWitt council members maintained the goal of the 2020-21 budget workshop sessions was to keep DeWitt’s city property tax rate the same. Three months later, that goal was achieved.
No citizens spoke last week during the DeWitt City Council’s second public hearing for the budget and certification of taxes, signaling the completion of the budgeting process.
The city’s general tax rate will remain the same as last year’s rate at $14.26209 per $1,000 valuation, which includes $0.19 of debt service for the library addition project that was overwhelmingly approved by voters last year.
In the end, the council needed to cut back on some planned expenditures to avoid raising tax rates. The fiscal year 2020-2021 levy will bring in about $35,000 less than the current fiscal year as a result of state-mandated rollbacks in property assessments.
Although there won’t be a property tax rate increase, property owners will notice an increase in their sanitary sewer rates.
The rates will be increased by 5% to pay the debt service that is being incurred to pay for this year’s disinfection project at the wastewater treatment facility.
The $1.5 million project will add an ultraviolet disinfection system that is viewed as necessary to meet new Iowa Department of Natural Resources wastewater standards.
In other developments, the council:
- Approved rate increases for adult admission at the Aquatic Center for the 2020 season. The rates will rise $0.50 for an adult daily admission — $5.50 to $6 — and an adult punch pass will increase from $50 to $60. Kevin Lake, director of Parks & Recreation, said the costs of admissions and passes have not been changed since 2011, and the rates for swimming lessons have not changed since 2013.
- Approved the purchase of a walk-behind power sweeper not to exceed $1,000 in cost. The purchase was approved to help remove “chips” from chip-seal street projects that took place last summer. It was viewed as a timely purchase because the weather soon will permit this type of work.
- Approved a three-year proposal for audit services from Winkel, Parker, & Foster, of Clinton, which proposed charges not to exceed $33,500 for audit services over the next two fiscal years and $34,150 for the following fiscal year. O’Connor, Brooks & Co., of Dubuque, had bid $35,750 each year for all three years. Both firms were qualified to perform audit services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.