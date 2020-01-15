DeWitt City Council objectives

The following is a comprehensive list of goals that was compiled when the DeWitt city administrator surveyed the mayor and the five city council members about what they perceive the city’s short- and long-term priorities: - Keep the tax rate steady and limit increases in property tax revenue to a reasonable inflationary factor (-3% or annual rate of inflation), while maintaining a high level of services. General fund revenues should typically not increase more than the rate of inflation. • Keep the tax budget principals that limit the increase in the amount of general fund revenue to some reasonable inflationary factor. This will limit the negative impact on DeWitt property owners from the rollback and increased property valuations (this language is from 2015 Planning). • Continue to support and maintain the city’s strong partnership with the DeWitt Chamber and Development Corp. Continue to work with the DCDC to encourage expansion of existing companies and to attract new businesses and industries. • Work with the DCDC to explore potential expansions of the Crossroads Business Park (including extension of Industrial Street and development of 300th Avenue to U.S. 30), as well as other opportunities to develop additional properties and buildings for expansion of commercial areas. • Continue to partner with the school district to explore a partnership in developing a new fitness & health center that will best fit the needs of the Central DeWitt Community. • Look for opportunities to extend the city’s Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail system and look for opportunities to connect additional neighborhoods to existing the PSMT system. - Continue to aggressively replace and maintain the city’s streets and infrastructure. Fund and complete a major street reconstruction project at least every other year (or smaller projects every year), paying with cash on hand. Continue to adequately fund the annual street maintenance program including overlays, crack-sealing, patching and chip sealing, with road-use tax funds and local-option sales tax funds. • Continue to provide the Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) Home Rehabilitation Program utilizing state and federal grants, as well as the city’s TIF LMI funds. Seek out other opportunities to provide housing assistance to LMI residents. • Stay on schedule with the city’s capital improvement plan with regards to the proposed fire station expansion and the proposed new Public Works Department “Street Shop.” Continue to work with consultants to develop plans for these two capital improvement projects. • Continue to provide incentives for housing developments that attract the construction of residential units in different markets ranging from new market-rate apartments to higher-end executive homes. • Find partners to develop assisted-living and senior- living units, including the completion of the assisted-living project in Maggie’s House addition on 2nd Street. • Support the construction of the new Referral Center building, possibly with usage of LMI TIF funds to support its housing components. • Find ways to support expansion of the network of high-speed fiber optic internet throughout DeWitt. • Have traffic signal programing re-evaluated with current traffic counts to possibly improve efficiency and timing. • Investigate costs and funding sources for providing curbside yard-waste collection program for residents. • Continue to make financial decisions that will eventually lead to improving the city’s bond rating a step higher on the Moody’s scale from A1 to Aa3.
