DEWITT — The DeWitt City Council has approved the first reading for a proposed series of rate increases for the city’s sewer services.
The increases would help offset the costs of equipment needed to satisfy stricter wastewater treatment guidelines that have been put in place by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
On Monday, the council approved a contract with a Bettendorf company for the wastewater treatment facility’s installation of an ultraviolet disinfection system and a flood pump station.
General Constructors Inc., of Bettendorf, had the lowest bid of $1.14 million, which was 9% above the engineer’s estimate. There were six other bids for the project, with the high bid being $1.44 million.
The city is proposing a 5% increase that would take effect March 1 and another 5% increase that would take effect on July 1, 2021. The city also is looking at some smaller, incremental increases in the future that would enable it to keep pace with inflation.
The ultraviolet disinfection project is necessary to meet new Iowa DNR permit limits for disinfection of its wastewater discharge. The project would be funded by a state revolving fund loan and will be repaid with sewer revenues.
The 5% increases in sewer rates were recommended by the city’s financial advisor to pay the debt-service for the state revolving fund loan that was needed to pay for the ultraviolet disinfection project.
The recommendation included paying off the new debt aggressively because the city will be required to pay for an even more costly project in 2027 to reduce nutrients and other groundwater runoff in its wastewater discharges.
Under the proposal, the new rates on March 1 would increase the “minimum bill” — defined as 2,000 gallons or less— by $0.92 per month and $11.04 for the year.
For a more typical household, using 5,000 gallons of water the change would increase the fee by $1.01 per month and $12.12 for the year.
In other developments, the council:
• Approved the first reading of a proposed amendment to a 15-year-old ordinance pertaining to the West Lake Street water-connection fee. An ordinance approved in 2005 set up a deferred-payment plan in exchange for the installation of 1,100 lineal feet of water main on West Lake Street. The water line was installed and the connection-fee ordinance was approved for four landowners who owned a total of about 95 acres under an exception designed to foster future development. However, just two properties were built on the land, and the deferred payments are due this spring, in April 2020. One of the landowners originally owed more than $21,000 under a per-acre agreement that the city now views as excessive because of the lack of development that actually occurred. The council approved an arrangement in which each landowner would pay a “homestead fee” of $2,367.24 that is due in April.
• Approved a proposal for repairing the historic clock on the outside of city hall after the public works department located the company that built the original workings of the clock. One option was for a manual assembly, which would cost $1,034, plus shipping, and it would require the manual resetting of the clock for daylight-savings time changes and power outages. The second option is an assembly with an automatic reset control that would cost $2,219, plus shipping. The council approved the second option that would enable the automatic resetting of the clock.
• Approved a facility-use agreement with the American Red Cross to utilize the DeWitt Community Center as an emergency disaster shelter. This is an update of a previous agreement, which does not include a fee charged to the Red Cross for the use of the facility but does include a clause for the reimbursement to the city for the use of additional utilities or damages.
• Approved a temporary street closure for Operation Prom for Wednesday, April 22. The closure will cover an area of East Fourth Avenue east of East 10th Street to East Eighth Street and East Eighth Street adjacent to the Central DeWitt administration offices. To accommodate the setup, the closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
