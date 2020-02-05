DEWITT — As managing editor of The Daily Iowan, the University of Iowa’s school newspaper, and a former intern at The Observer newspaper in DeWitt, Central DeWitt graduate Sarah Watson is accustomed to being the interviewer, not the interviewee.
However, even as someone who isn’t comfortable talking about herself, the daughter of Bert and Linda Watson of DeWitt could hardly pass up an opportunity to sit across the table from broadcast legend Tom Brokaw and take questions.
Watson and her fellow staff members recently put together a 16-page caucus guide, and NBC wanted to do a story about what it was like to cover the caucuses as a student journalist at a student-run publication.
Watson said she found out a few weeks ago NBC would be visiting The Daily Iowan to interview a few of the journalists.
But at the time — other than the fact Brokaw had attended the University of Iowa for a couple of years — Watson didn’t know many details about the man who retired from NBC Nightly News more than 15 years ago.
“Honestly, I didn’t know a lot about Tom Brokaw,” Watson confessed. “Just that he was a big-shot broadcast guy. After doing some research, though, I was super excited that one of the broadcast greats thought it was worth it to come back to his former stomping grounds and interview us.”
Brokaw arrived Jan. 27, and he and the NBC news team followed Watson and other staff members throughout their campaign coverage.
Watson happened to be covering Joe Biden that day.
“They took some (footage) of us standing next to each other talking,” Watson said of Brokaw. “I asked him what his most challenging interview was, and he said definitely (the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail) Gorbachev. But, he had a team of people helping him do that one. He also said Nelson Mandela was one of his favorite interviews.
“It really hit me then that I was standing next to someone who’s reported on history in the making.”
Brokaw sat down with Watson as well as The Daily Iowan Editor-in-Chief Marissa Payne and managing digital editor, Aadit Tambe.
Much to their delight, they had the chance to ask him a question or two as well.
“We asked him what his favorite bar was in Iowa City,” Waston related. “He said the Airliner … apparently, they have a booth for him there. He’s very personable. He often started questions with things like, ‘I’ve noticed you …’ ‘Is it fair to say that your personality is …’ He was just very intuitive and could read us very well.”
Given the fact they had a deadline for the caucus guide the weekend before Brokaw’s visit, Watson and her co-workers were functioning on little sleep during their big interview. But they were grateful to have had the opportunity to sit across from one of the most profound figures in the history of journalism.
“It was definitely a humbling experience,” Watson shared. “I’m really thankful we got the experience to be interviewed by him. I think all three of us and the whole politics team really put in the work with our coverage and it shows with how credible other news organizations think we are. It was a great experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.