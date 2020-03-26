DEWITT — The city of DeWitt has halted virtually all indoor library and recreation activities and programs for at least four weeks.
The city of DeWitt has closed three heavily used facilities — the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library, the DeWitt Fitness Center and the Community Center — until at least April 12. At that time, officials will re-evaluate the efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness that has spread worldwide.
After discussing the proposal with the city council on Monday night, Mayor Don Thiltgen signed an emergency proclamation declaring all three facilities closed.
On Tuesday morning, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the latest in a series of proclamations that takes significant steps to require “social distancing” by prohibiting any mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
Reynolds issued a state of public health disaster emergency that effectively closes bars, casinos, fitness centers, places of worship, recreational facilities, theaters and senior citizen facilities. It limits restaurants to drive-through, carry-out and delivery service; all dine-in service at restaurants are prohibited.
Library services
If there ever was a good time to have to close the library, this might be that time, according to City Administrator Steve Lindner. The ongoing library expansion will triple the size of the facility, so there is much cleaning and preparatory work to do, and the library is short-staffed.
“We’ll do what we can … make lemonade, I guess,” he said. “We have a lot to do to prepare for moving into the new space. They are doing a computer update on all items, so that will take significant staff time.”
Lindner and the library director also talked about “protocols” for handling library items during the COVID-19 fears.
“Things that are hard surface, we can clean,” he said. “Things that are soft surface, we can let sit for two days, and the virus is no longer living on it.”
The council also approved the disposal of library items after a reasonable effort is made to sell or donate them. There will be a number of shelving units, tables, chairs and other assorted items that will not be reused in the remodeled library. Aschliman is requesting authorization to dispose of these items after trying to sell them to other Iowa cities and possibly the public.
In the meantime, the city also is planning “deep cleans” to the fitness and community centers.
Fitness, recreational activity
Kevin Lake, Park and Recreation director, said memberships for the fitness center will be extended by a month and any current reservations for the Community Center will be refunded.
Lake said all parks and trails will be maintained and open, but park restrooms will remain closed for the duration of the shutdown.
Park staff will not be able to clean or sanitize park equipment, he said, so individuals should take appropriate hand-washing and sanitizing measures after any use.
City Hall will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Lindner said it is strongly recommended that physical visits are limited.
He advises residents to make payments online, by phone or by using the drop box whenever possible.
All of the measures are intended to ensure that city employees can continue to provide emergency and essential municipal services as well as protecting residents from COVID-19 as much as practicable, Lindner added.
In other developments, the council:
- Approved a resolution setting an April 6 public hearing date before entering into a five-year lease agreement — not to exceed $15,000 — for Tasers with Axon Enterprise. In the past, the Tasers have been purchased outright, but the lease arrangement offers the added benefit of guaranteeing the Tasers for 5 years. Because the lease arrangement is technically viewed as borrowing money, it necessitates the public hearing. Under the agreement, the purchase of seven Tasers and 14 cartridges would cost $14,380.
- Approved the release of a forgivable loan mortgage on 621 Third St. The homeowner was a 2012 participant in the LMI Housing Rehabilitation Program and entered into a 10-year forgivable loan agreement for $24,790. The homeowner plans to sell the property, then pay off the remainder of the city loan — $9,166.25 — with the proceeds from the sale.
- Approved the release of a sidewalk lien at 621 Third St. that originated with improvements installed as a part of a reconstruction project. The lien of $510.75 would be paid in full with the sale of the property.
- Approved a DOT contract with Tri-City Black Top for the resurfacing and milling of South Sixth Avenue from South Fifth Street to the city limits. The low bid for the IDOT-let project for the asphalt repaving and concrete shoulders was $814,675, which was 11% over the engineer’s estimate of $732,438. The city is utilizing $580,000 of state funds received through its sub-allocation from the Regional Planning Agency. The late start date for the 25-working-day contract is Aug. 3.
- Approved a resolution that releases a lien for non-payment of a utility bill at 216 Eighth Ave. A lien of $133.49 was set on this rental property after non-payment of the utility bill by the tenant. Recently, the city was notified of an income-tax return capture that will pay the utility bill, enabling the city to release the lien.
- Approved “change order No. 3” for the Library Addition & Renovation Project. Because the total cost of the items is within the original $135,000 “contingency fund,” the overall contract cost is not affected. The change order includes the following items and costs:
- Wood trim — $34,391.70.
- Locks on the sliding glass walls — $156.75.
- Door E123.1 hardware — $378.40.
- Steel at roof drains — $2,790.90.
- Steel tube angle modifications — $1,039.25.
- Furniture floor boxes — $$950.60.
Lindner said there is $56,790 remaining in the contingency account.
- Approved Professional Services from IIW Engineers for preparing detour, route and signage documents for the 11th Street box culvert project not to exceed $1,500. IIW can provide traffic-control design and exhibits for a cost not to exceed $1,500.
- Approved the appointment of Dennis Schnoor as cemetery sexton while also setting wages for the sexton and the assistant sexton. A city committee that interviewed four candidates for the cemetery sexton position recommended hiring Schnoor and making a conditional offer for a starting wage of $17.50 for the part-time position. Additionally, after reviewing the positions and updating the job descriptions, the committee recommended adjusting the assistant sexton’s wage to $14.84 from $13.84.
- Approved authorization of the purchase of “finisher” towels sought by Kevin Lake, DeWitt Park and Recreation director, and the Triathlon Committee. They asked for permission to order 250 towels — at a cost of $2,657.50 — for all of the adult participants in the Crossroads Triathlon.
- Approved a contract with Iowa Codification for a City of DeWitt Code update, which this year includes the creation of a searchable online version. The council budgeted $10,000 for the work, and the agreement was set at $7,850, although there could be some additional costs depending on how many paper copies are made.
