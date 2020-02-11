DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2020 travelogue series continues Tuesday, Feb. 18, featuring “The Upper Mississippi River on a Commercial Towboat.”
America’s most celebrated river stretches 2,348 miles from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. In the 1930s, 26 locks and dams were built from Minneapolis to St. Louis to make the river a navigable “stairway of water.”
Dr. Norm Moline of Rock Island, Illinois and his wife had an unusual opportunity in 2013 to travel on Marquette Transportation Company’s City of Cassville towboat from Rock Island to St. Louis. During the four-day journey, they observed many river scenes, and, as the only guests, experienced the daily life of the crew. Through his description of that trip, Moline will broaden attendees’ understanding of the beauty and challenges of this middle section of the Upper Mississippi and its shorelines and increase appreciation for the work of towboat crews.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, patrons can check the club’s website, www.dewittnoonlions.com, the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 320-4958.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
Several local restaurants will have special items on their menus for travelogue patrons, and DeWitt businesses will be open for those who would like to make a day of it.
The series continues every other Tuesday through May 26, with the next program being March 3. Joel Hansen of Goose Lake will share his adventures on “A Glimpse of Russia.”
