DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2020 travelogue series continues March 3, featuring “A Glimpse of Russia” by Joel Hansen of Goose Lake.
This travelogue offers insight regarding the people, politics and places of Russia from the Romanovs to Putin. Hansen will share just a snippet of this beautiful and interesting country.
Travel from St. Petersburg to Moscow by way of the Volga and Svir rivers and across the Onega and Ladoga lakes on a Russian river cruise. Stops along along the way include a visit the Hermitage Museum, one of the largest in the world; the Transfiguration Church on Kizhi Island and the art and culture of Yaroslavl.
The voyage begins in the “Venice of the North” (St. Petersburg) and ends with the splendor and intrigue of Moscow, including The Red Square and the Kremlin. Come and learn about a beautiful country and a proud population with a rich and challenging history.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, patrons can check the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 320-4958.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
Several local restaurants will have special items on their menus for travelogue patrons, and DeWitt businesses will be open for those who would like to make a day of it.
The series continues every other Tuesday through May 26, with the next program being March17. Doug and Mary Melvold of Maquoketa will present “Sicily: Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions.”
