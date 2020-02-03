DEWITT — The DeWitt City Council trimmed more than $252,000 in planned expenditures from the city’s proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget to avoid having to raise the city’s tax levy.
“It’s a difficult year, but it’s not gloom and doom,” said Mayor Don Thiltgen.
In looking for places to trim, the council turned most of its attention to purchases and projects that likely still are a year or more away.
City Administrator Steve Lindner and Director of Finance Deanna Rekemeyer said they strive to set money aside for things like expensive equipment-replacement costs.
“These are things that we (eventually) have to have, that we have to plan for,” Lindner said.
Reserving money for impending purchases and projects enables the city to pay as many bills as possible without having to borrow cash.
“It costs a whole lot more to borrow money than to pay cash,” said Rekemeyer. “It’s just like what you do at home: You know that you have this thing coming up, so you save for it and pay with cash as opposed to going in debt.”
It now has been over a decade since the council increased the city’s tax levy, which stands at $14.26209 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation.
“I applaud the council for trying to keep the rate steady,” Lindner said.
During a discussion about set-asides, council member Garey Chrones noted that replacement costs are always rising. And sometimes they go way up.
Chrones also is a member of the volunteer fire department, which will need to absorb $70,000 in spending reductions. To his chagrin, the budget for purchasing tools and equipment to outfit a new fire truck was lowered from $150,000 to $100,000.
Lindner told Chrones that, on the surface, the budget number seemed excessive.
“We’d be hard-pressed to do $150,000 any year,” he said.
Chrones didn’t argue that point, but he offered a caveat. He said the people who prepared the budget requests are aware of some big changes on the horizon.
“They were looking not only at preparing the city for what’s happening right now, but to understand that (future costs) are going to be significantly more expensive than what they are now,” Chrones said.
“Be prepared for three, four, five years down the road, when you’re looking at something that’s $750,000 or $1 million dollars to replace,” he continued. “Prepare the mindset for what that’s going to look like.”
Administrators and department directors who were seeking approval for new spending likely did not get their wishes. For example, the council quashed a plan to rebuild a restroom that had been destroyed by fire at Paarmann Park. The Parks and Recreation Department estimated the cost for that project at $25,000.
Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake also sought to move a part-time employee to full time. Police Chief Matt Porter put in a request to hire an additional officer. Both requests were rejected.
Even the staff increases for the library, which will triple in size when the current construction project is completed, did not escape scrutiny. Rekemeyer said it’s not a comforting thought to smash open the library’s piggy bank right now.
“A bigger building means greater spending,” she said. “If these expenses are on track, the library’s reserves will be fairly depleted by the end of next year.”
Nonetheless, the city nixed $17,100 in planned library expenditures. Roughly three-fourths of the total reduction came in the form of a smaller budget for part-time labor.
“I had some reservations about cutting the library’s part-time salaries,” Rekemeyer said. “There are many times even now when there is just one person working, and if you triple the size of the facility, I just hope there are enough bodies to provide decent safety and coverage.”
“I told Jillian (Aschliman, library director) that we’ll work as hard as we can to staff the library like it needs to be,” Lindner said. “We’ll try our best to work with what we have.”
Lindner made a comment that he admits he’s probably said many times before.
“The council cannot predict what the budget will look like in any given year,” he said. “That’s our plan: To pay down aggressively on our debt so we can pay for our projects with cash. I feel good about our plan, but sometimes it’s just uncomfortable.”
Lindner briefly touched on some state legislation that presents an additional budgeting hurdle. Chief among them is the state’s property tax rollback, which stems for legislation originally passed in 1977 but rewritten by the Legislature in 2013.
The reformed rollback measure provides for the reduction of property tax valuations to cushion the impact of high inflation. Increases in assessed values for residential and agricultural property are subject to a formula that limits the state’s total increase in aggregate value to 3%.
Cities are impacted when a rollback reduces their growth. It can be a bitter pill to swallow for cities and towns who traditionally enjoy robust growth.
“The outlook can change that much depending on that rollback,” he said.
Rekemeyer noted another rollback feature that is working against city governments.
“Multi-residential property values (such as apartment buildings) are being cranked down to residential values,” she said. “We lose a chunk of money every year.”
Rekemeyer also questioned the way the state is applying the rollback.
“The vast majority of our property value is in residential, so if you take a percentage slice of that … well, it’s just tough,” Rekemeyer said. “We don’t take in a huge amount of taxes from ag, but I question why the ag values went down.
“Then they did the 30% state order to push down ag values,” she continued. “You have to understand that ag is linked to residential. If ag goes down, residential goes down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.