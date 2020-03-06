DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2020 travelogue series continues March 17, featuring “Sicily’s Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions” by Doug and Mary Melvold of Maquoketa.
Traces of ancient conquerors, including the Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Normans and others, are found on this Italian island. This armchair tour includes an erupting volcano, a visit to an ancient Greek temple, a Roman villa and an ancient Norman castle and a puppet theater. Viewers also will experience a wild ride through narrow streets in a tiny Fiat, a cooking lesson, a visit to a World War II museum, strolls through open-air markets with a stop for gelato, encounters with the fiercely proud and friendly Sicilian people and lots more.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, patrons can check the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 320-4958.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
Several local restaurants will have special items on their menus for travelogue patrons, and DeWitt businesses will be open for those who would like to make a day of it.
The series continues every other Tuesday through May 26, with the next program being March 31. Martha Bonte of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Clinton, will present “The North Atlantic: Seas, Sagas, and Scenes.” The Noon Lions will celebrate Pie Day at this travelogue, serving complimentary pie and warm beverages to all attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.