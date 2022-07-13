DEWITT — Greg Gannon said one of the downfalls of making signs is that they can’t be edited.
One such edit is needed on a sign placed in the yard of the former Iowa Mutual office complex in downtown DeWitt. The property is scheduled to undergo a vast renovation that will turn the iconic architectural downtown staple into apartments of varying sizes. The estimated $14 million project is spearheaded by developer Bush Construction and was expected to wrap up this fall.
At least, that’s what the sign in front of the building says.
“If you drive by the sign right now, it says 2022. If anyone has a big bottle of White-Out…” joked Gannon, who serves as president of Crossroads Unlimited, a local economic development company.
The company is the Iowa Mutual Loft’s primary investor with up to $600,000 going toward the project that will bring more than 50 market-rate apartments to DeWitt’s downtown district.
However, it’s about a year behind schedule. The hang-up, Gannon said, involves the project’s application for federal funding. The project has a complicated financing structure, Gannon said, and thus, an application has been sitting at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development since February.
“It’s been a painfully slow process to get this thing off the ground,” Gannon said. “We actually closed on the property in May 2021, so we have owned it for over a year.”
Another delay involved the project’s application with the Iowa Historic Preservation Office “to approve the design to maintain the historical character of the building,” Gannon said.
Gannon said developers and investors enlisted the help of both state and federal elected officials to encourage the project’s applications to be pushed toward the top of the pile. Staffing issues at the federal level have added to the delay, and the application with HUD has not yet been seen, Gannon said.
Light work at the property has begun, including the removal of furniture and fixtures. Gannon predicted, assuming all goes according to plan, that apartments will be ready for renters in fall 2023.
“Hopefully we can get approval and we can start swinging sledgehammers to get on to the renovations this fall,” Gannon said.
In addition to Crossroads Unlimited, the project has received investment from private donors, a TIF rebate from the city, state and federal historic tax credits, state housing and redevelopment grants and $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money doled out by the Iowa Economic Development Authority aimed at enhancing downtown housing.
“I’m proud of our community for stepping up to make the investment to protect a historic building and to have a project to rehab that building,” Gannon said. “I think it has the potential to be a very (good) thing for the downtown … Those are people who will live downtown and will have a higher propensity to shop downtown and be more captive to the services and opportunities in downtown.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.