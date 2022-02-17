DEWITT — DeWitt taxpayers will see no change in property tax levy rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The council is expected to approve a tax levy rate of $14.26 per $1,000 of assessed valuation starting July 1. A public hearing on the levy is set for the council’s Feb. 21 meeting. A hearing for the city’s budget, as well as the vote for approval, is March 7.
At its regular meeting last week, the DeWitt City Council also moved forward with logistics on the First Street reconstruction project.
A public hearing on the project’s specifications is Feb. 21, and bids will be open Feb. 28. The council expects to award the bids at its March 7 meeting.
The estimated $2.25 million project includes the reconstruction of the 800 block of First Street and storm water improvements on 11th and 13th avenues.
City Administrator Steve Lindner said the city also broke the project down into alternative bids.
“We broke it into some chunks to hopefully get better bids” by giving some contractors the option to bid on pieces, he said.
Public and private construction projects have been feeling the pinch of higher costs since the pandemic began due to shortages and increased price tags for materials and labor.
In other business, the council:
• Held public hearings on proposals to enter into general obligation loan agreements. It is estimated that DeWitt will enter into GO loan agreements up to $6.5 million for several projects and the refinancing of a 2017 GO bond.
As part of that process, the city received word from Moody’s Investor Service that it has maintained its A1 credit rating for its general obligation debt.
The rating “compliments the work the council and Deanna (Rekemeyer, director of finance) have done that puts us in good financial standing,” Lindner said.
The council will open bids at its next meeting, Feb. 21.
“Conditions look good that we can sell some bonds at good rates,” he said.
• Approved a $60,000 grant agreement with the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund. The agreement is for six projects over two years through the DeWitt Low and Moderate Income housing rehabilitation program. The application requires a $60,000 match from the city.
“It’s a good deal,” Lindner told the council. “I’m on this (trust fund) board, and we get quite a bit of money from the state. This is a great project. What you may not know is that other small cities in the region have picked up our program and are making requests of the trust fund to fund their own LMI housing projects. That’s kinda cool. That’s exactly what this money is intended for.”
Since DeWitt started assisting with housing rehabilitations 25 years ago, more than $3 million has been put back in to the city’s housing stock.
• Approved Nick Borman and Heather Dingbaum to fill two Library Board vacancies to replace Mary Froeschle and Sara Lindner respectively. Froeschle’s term expires Dec. 31, 2025, and Lindner’s term expires Dec. 31, 2023. The council also approved Rick Lincoln to replace a vacancy created by Carol Dunkin on the Civil Service committee. Dunkin’s term ends April 1, 2024.
• Approved the addition of the Saber Highlands First Addition Subdivision into the city’s urban renewal area. The 21-lot platted subdivision is located on East 11th Street, north of the Central DeWitt Schools.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
