CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with three drug offenses stemming from a traffic stop earlier this week.
Cesar Diaz, 34, 315 First Ave., is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 13.
According to the affidavit, an officer on Monday saw Diaz driving a 2019 black Ford with a Michigan license plate in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way. The officer found Diaz only had an identification card in the State of Iowa. No other valid driver's licenses were found for Diaz. The officer conducted a traffic stop. Diaz told the officer he did not have a valid driver's license. Diaz said he had a friend rent the vehicle so he could move.
The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana, court records state. Diaz was asked to step out of the vehicle. The officer noticed Diaz had a green, leafy substance on the front of his sweatshirt. The substance was consistent with marijuana.
Officers conducted a probable cause search due to the odor of marijuana. An officer located a cigar pack with a shard of a clear, crystallized substance and a small bag with a green, leafy substance inside, court documents state. The clear, crystallized substance was consistent with methamphetamine and weighed about 9 grams. The green, leafy substance had the odor of marijuana and weighed about one gram.
The officer also searched a backpack, where he located Diaz's wallet with his Clinton County inmate identification card. The officer also located a purple package with a green, leafy substance located inside, court records state. The substance, which had the odor of marijuana, weighed about 8 grams. There was also an electronic scale inside the backpack.
A criminal history search revealed Diaz was convicted of possession of marijuana in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.